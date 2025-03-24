Former Broncos QB Zach Wilson Ready to Be a Starter in Miami if Needed
A change of scenery can sometimes do wonders for an NFL quarterback. The Miami Dolphins are hoping that's the case with fifth-year quarterback Zach Wilson.
Wilson was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft by the New York Jets, who then dealt him to the Denver Broncos in April of 2024. With a reputation to rebuild, Wilson set about that process in Denver under the guiding hand of Sean Payton.
Wilson had an encouraging training camp and preseason, making the Broncos' 53-man roster as the third quarterback behind Bo Nix and Jarrett Stidham. But since the Broncos opted to decline his fifth-year option, Wilson became a free agent earlier this month, signing a one-year deal with the Dolphins.
The Broncos expressed their opinion that Wilson could still be a starter in this league, and the newly-minted Dolphin doubled down on that recently in a Zoom meeting with local press, includingThe Palm Beach Post's Joe Schad.
"I would like to view it differently," Wilson said via Schad. "Obviously, there's nothing wrong with being a journeyman. But I still believe I can be a starter in this league whenever the opportunity comes. And so, just trying to put myself in the best situation with the best team and coaches and do the absolute best that I can and then, you know, hopefully, at some point, you can get that opportunity to show what you can do."
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
With how much Miami starter Tua Tagovailoa has struggled to avoid the injury bug, it's very likely that Wilson will get that opportunity to ply his wares with Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel. Tua has missed at least four games in each of his five NFL seasons, including six starts last year.
The odds of Miami having to turn to Wilson at some point this coming season are high. Wilson is entering his age-26 season, and brings the experience of 33 NFL starts to the table, plus the year of quarterback rehabilitation he spent in Denver with Payton.
The Broncos loved their quarterback room last year, and Wilson was a part of that. The former BYU star seems to have cultivated the right mindset despite busting out in New York.
In the topsy-turvy world of the NFL, you never know what the future might hold for a talented quarterback, even one with the disappointing traumas and setbacks of Wilson. Payton has a Midas touch with quarterbacks, and if push comes to shove, McDaniel and the Dolphins will hope to capitalize on that.
Recommended Articles
Connect with Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on Instagram, X, and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!