Garett Bolles Achieved Something No Other Broncos LT Ever Has
Garett Bolles has spent every one of his seven seasons with the Denver Broncos. Drafted at No. 20 overall out of the University of Utah back in 2017, Bolles went through many ups and downs early on — earning the moniker 'Garett Holds' — before his breakout campaign of 2020.
The Broncos rewarded him with a long-term extension, and now in Year 8, it's the final season on his deal. While many fans and analysts are already making plans for life without Bolles, I wouldn't be so sure that the team's shot-callers are in agreement.
Bolles is playing very well this season, relinquishing just one sack and 11 total QB pressures through four games. And he happens to be the first left tackle in Broncos history to have started 100 games with the club.
In Week 1, Bolles made his 100th start as a Bronco. He became the sixth offensive tackle in franchise history to make 100 starts but the first to do so strictly as a left tackle, according to the Broncos.
In light of this, perhaps Bolles is undeserving of the relatively short shrift he gets in the press and fan base. He played very well in Denver's 10-9 road win over the New York Jets last week, especially as a run blocker. Bo Nix went unsacked while the Broncos managed to total 126 rushing yards on the road.
"This team is young, we’ve got a lot of young guys, but we’re gritty, and I like it," the 32-year-old Bolles said post-game. "I’m just very grateful, man. This team is just so special. From the locker room, our relationships that we have. We’re just trusting each other, trusting in the game plan, trusting in our coaches and I think just the importance of a team... We needed to do what we needed to do, and sometimes you win like this, and that’s all that matters."
Week 4 marked the second straight game the Broncos' offensive line went without allowing a sack on Nix and totaled 100-plus rushing yards. This is the way.
The Broncos have had some phenomenal left tackles throughout the years, headlined by Hall-of-Famer Gary Zimmerman. Ryan Clady was elite for the Broncos, but his time in Denver was cut short due to injuries.
Bolles doesn't have the accolades that a Zimmerman or Clady had, but he's provided stability at one of the franchise's cornerstone positions for the majority of a decade. Named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team in 2017 and a second-team All-Pro in 2020, Bolles' achievements have flown under the NFL radar over the years due to playing on a team that has lived in the doldrums for the entiriety of his career.
Hopefully, that changes soon, and he'll be around to contribute to it happening. When Bolles is announced in the starting lineup on Sunday vs. the Las Vegas Raiders, here's to hoping that Broncos fans at Empower Field at Mile High give him the roaring props he deserves.
