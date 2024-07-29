Insider Dishes on Broncos' 'Big' Expectations for TE Greg Dulcich
The Denver Broncos enter the 2024 season with more questions than answers. While the most pressing issue will be figuring out whether Bo Nix is capable of being a quarterback worthy of exchanging blows with the likes of Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert in the division, as well as the other star quarterbacks littered throughout the AFC, 2024 isn’t just about gathering data at the quarterback position.
Downstream from the signal caller (and potentially upstream as well) lies the question of the Broncos’ offensive weaponry. After renegotiating a contract with wide receiver Courtland Sutton, Denver does have at least one healthy known quantity at the offensive skill player spot. After Sutton, though, Denver has a cast of hopes and dreams, and Broncos Country needs to step up and fill the void of playmakers.
Third-year tight end Greg Dulcich could receive more than his fair share of targets and emerge as a go-to piece for the Broncos’ offense in 2024. After attending Broncos training camp over the weekend, ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler just dished on the team's excitement surrounding the 2022 third-round pick.
“The Broncos are expecting a big year from tight end Greg Dulcich ... if he can stay on the field. Hamstring issues wrecked his first two years in the league. It's very much a knock-on-wood situation here in Denver, but Dulcich flashed his big-play ability with a touchdown catch in the corner of the end zone Saturday," Fowler wrote.
Dulcich was drafted by the Broncos with the 80th overall selection under the Nathanial Hackett coaching regime. Despite missing time to start his rookie campaign due to hamstring issues, Dulcich created splash plays in his first NFL game, hauling in two 22-yard receptions vs. the Los Angeles Chargers.
Over 10 games in his rookie season, Dulcich amassed 411 yards and two touchdowns. The production is nothing spectacular but given how slow rookie tight ends develop historically and the complete incompetence of the Hackett offensive experience, many had hoped Year 2 could change things for the former top 100 selection.
Alas, Dulcich's hamstring continued to be an issue. Only playing two games last season after suffering a grade 2 hamstring strain vs. the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 1, and reaggravating the injury in Week 6 vs. the Kansas City Chiefs, Dulcich is essentially an unknown quantity at this point.
How would Sean Payton deploy a healthy Greg Dulcich? In theory, Dulcich is much better used as a move-piece tight end who can be deployed in line, in the slot, or out of the backfield as an H-back.
Dulcich's rookie tape, and back in UCLA, would not confuse anyone for a true two-way tight end given that his in-line blocking left much to be desired, but he can do enough to get in the way and be a piece in the blocking scheme. He will have to show improvement from his last relatively healthy season to be considered a net positive as a blocker
However, Dulcich was not drafted early in the third round due to his blocking prowess, but rather his fluidity and potential as a pass catcher. While not overly explosive or fast for the tight end position, he showed smooth open-field movement and route-running prowess at UCLA that could translate into a positive offensive weapon if he were to stay healthy.
With Adam Trautman, Lucas Krull, and Nate Atkins as the only other Broncos tight ends of note, there's no reason Dulcich can't become the main pass-catching threat at tight end — if he can stay healthy.
Hamstring issues are extremely tricky and finicky. Many players that tend to have them as often as Dulcich has had in his short career often find it hard to keep the injury bug at bay… just ask KJ Hamler and his hamstring issues.
If Dulcich can stay healthy, he could be a large factor on offense desperate for pass catchers to step up and eat targets. But until he can prove he can stay healthy and on the football field, it’s hard to count on him being a main contributor for the Broncos in 2024 and going forward.
