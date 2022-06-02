Nathaniel Hackett Introduces Dark-Horse Broncos WR

A challenger has emerged in the Denver Broncos' vaunted pass-catching contingent.

Meet Travis Fulgham, a fourth-year pro who, unbeknownst to many, is entering his second season with the Broncos — and who, head coach Nathaniel Hackett suggested, may wind up on the final roster.

“We’ve got a great room," Hackett said Tuesday. "That whole room of wide receivers, they’re great guys, they all push each other, and they all work hard. Travis has done some good things in the league and just needs to be consistent and needs to keep on going and get better every day. I think that whole room pushes themselves, so I think that it’ll be great to have him in there.”

A 2019 sixth-round draft pick of the Lions, Fulgham is on his fifth NFL team after bouncing from Detroit to Green Bay to Philadelphia to Miami. He found moderate success with the Eagles in 2020, catching 38 passes for 539 yards and four touchdowns.

The Old Dominion product washed ashore in the Mile High City last December, signing to the practice squad. Fulgham made one regular-season appearance for Denver, logging seven snaps amid its Week 18 loss to Kansas City. He inked a reserve/futures contract in January.

Fulgham's future depends entirely on how many receivers the Broncos choose to keep. There are four roster locks — Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, Tim Patrick, KJ Hamler — but uncertainty beyond that. The fifth spot likely goes to fifth-round rookie Montrell Washington, who will double as the club's primary returner.

If there's a sixth, it could be Fulgham. Or it could be Seth Williams. Or Tyrie Cleveland. Or Kendall Hinton.

"If you can’t put in extra work, you’re not serious about winning and you don’t belong on this team," Patrick said Wednesday.

