Insider Report Could Remove FA WR Tee Higgins from Broncos' List
The Denver Broncos have more wiggle room on the salary this offseason being another year removed from the boat anchor of Russell Wilson’s contract. The Broncos have $34.7 million in cap space in 2025, according to Over The Cap, to help fill some of their glaring roster holes in free agency, and they’ll have to use it wisely to continue building a championship-caliber team.
A few big-ticket free-agent names have been thrown around from Broncos Country, with the biggest being Cincinnati Bengals wideout Tee Higgins. Higgins put on a show against the Broncos in Week 17, racking up 131 yards and three touchdowns, demolishing the secondary.
Higgins is an outstanding receiver, but the Broncos would be wise to avoid spending big money on him for a few reasons: injury history and the bidding war. Last week, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on Higgins' potential contract, which may put him outside Denver’s range.
"The over/under on Bengals receiver Tee Higgins' market is $30 million per season, and the majority of team personnel that I spoke with believe he'll hit or clear the over," Fowler wrote. "The lowest estimate I heard was somewhere slightly above DeVonta Smith's three-year, $75 million deal. The rest saw him breaking into the $30 million range, based on his status as a No. 1-caliber receiver and the number of teams desperate for pass-catching help."
While the Broncos are searching for a top-flight weapon to complement their offense and help Bo Nix continue his growth, it’s hard to see them ponying up a contract worth at least $30 million per year to bring Higgins to the Mile High City. Denver won’t be the only one bidding for Higgins’s services, as the New England Patriots, Las Vegas Raiders, and Washington Commanders are the top three-ranked teams in salary cap space, and each team has needs at wideout.
The Broncos will quickly be outbid. Higgins has only played an entire NFL season once in his career (his rookie year). Beyond that, he hasn’t soldiered through 17 games since, missing 14 games in the last four seasons. It’s hard to justify paying top dollar for a shiny new car that’ll be in the shop every couple of months.
While Higgins is a dynamic and productive receiver who would raise the floor of the Broncos' receiving corps, the cost and injury concerns are too high for them to gamble. There are a handful of free agents at wide receiver and tight end who should draw Denver's interest in addition to a stellar draft class at both positions.
The Broncos would be better suited to spending their money on a handful of free agents than blowing it all on one premium item.
