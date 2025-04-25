Jahdae Barron Reacts to Broncos Drafting Him: 'It's a Perfect Fit'
After months of mock drafts — both local and national — predicting the Denver Broncos to draft an offensive weapon in Round 1 for Bo Nix, whether it be a running back, tight end, or wide receiver, the team defied expectations by selecting Texas cornerback Jahdae Barron at No. 20 overall.
While a chunk of Broncos Country is vacillating between acute to mild disappointment on the Barron pick, the team is thrilled.
"We weren't expecting him to be there [at 20]," Broncos GM George Paton said of Barron. "He just really fits everything we're looking for in a football player."
Both Paton and head coach Sean Payton emphasized how Barron's versatility is what attracted the Broncos to the reigning Jim Thorpe Award winner, which honors the nation's best defensive back each year. Knowing how much the Broncos' prize versatility, that was the only inkling Barron had of their interest in him.
“The only reason I had an idea was because they like guys that are very versatile," Barron said of landing in Denver. "The things that they do on that defense with that defense and with the players, they move a lot of guys around. They do a lot of different looks."
Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph must be on Cloud 9 right now, considering how much of his team's salary-cap and draft capital this offseason has already been allocated to his unit. From free-agent linebacker Dre Greenlaw to safety Talanoa Hufanga, and now Barron, Joseph is loaded for bear on this hunt.
And Barron is comfortable playing in Joseph-type scheme.
"At Texas, I played in a lot of different looks. I played in a lot of different spaces on defense in a lot of different roles," Barron said. "It’s a perfect fit. It was perfect. It was God’s timing."
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Barron's draft stock varied depending on who you asked. Some draftniks had him as a top-15 player, while others had him as a Round 2 guy. He ended up sticking on the board until the back half of Round 1, which placed him squarely within Denver's reach.
Time will tell exactly what the Broncos' designs for Barron are and exactly what position he'll play. He's proficient as both a boundary and slot corner. And he could also thrive at safety, where his sub-30-inch arm length wouldn't be a hindrance.
On his post-draft conference call on Thursday night, Barron spelled out exactly what the Broncos are getting in him.
“I bring a lot of versatility to the defense. I'm going to play my role," Barron said. "I'm [going to] master [my] position and I'm going to do that. I'm going to learn from the vets. I can't wait to learn from [CB] Pat Surtain ll. I can't wait to learn from Coach Joseph. It's going to be amazing."
The kid was obviously a bit stunned and sorting through the emotions of achieving his dream of being a first-round draft pick in the NFL. But he hit on the big reasons why the Broncos made him the 20th pick in the draft, when literally the whole football world was expecting the team to go an entirely different direction.
"I can do a lot of things. Once I learn and soak it in, soak the game in and understand it," Barron said. "I’m very smart, and I’m willing to do whatever to contribute and to make myself a value and a key piece. I can’t wait to learn from Pat Surtain, to be part of the DB culture and the things that he’s doing and the things that they have going down there. I just can’t wait to be a part of it all, and it’s really going to be amazing."
Barron's parting message for the night.
"I’m so excited to play in Broncos Country," he said.
The kid knows how to play to an audience. And it could have been worse. Barron could have said "Broncos Nation." And he would have been forgiven for it.
But he is smart. The Broncos brass praised Barron's football IQ as much as his versatility at the podium following Round 1.
Considering the injury history that both Hufanga and No. 2 cornerback Riley Moss have, the Broncos drafted a versatile weapon who, in theory, can step into either role and help keep the ship afloat. And Barron is also insurance against slot corner Ja'Quan McMillian, who took a modest step back in 2024 after an impressive rookie campaign.
Recommended Articles
The Broncos tendered McMillian as an exclusive rights free agent this offseason, and still have two more years of control over his contract (counting 2025). But it's possible that McMillian, not Moss, is the Bronco defensive back with the most to worry about on the heels of the Barron pick.
Time will tell.
Join the most outspoken fanbase in Denver Broncos land by connecting with Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on Instagram, X, and Facebook, and subscribe on YouTube for daily live-stream podcasts!