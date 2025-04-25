Broncos Select Texas CB Jahdae Barron at No. 20 Overall
The Denver Broncos turned in a first-round pick few saw coming Thursday, taking Texas defensive back Jahdae Barron with the No. 20 overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Surprisingly, but to his delight, the Broncos chose Barron over numerous offensive prospects they were heavily connected to in recent weeks, including running back Omarion Hampton and wide receiver Matthew Golden.
“I’m really emotional. I don’t even know what to say right now. … I bring versatility. I can’t wait to learn from Pat Surtain II," Barron said upon being drafted, via The Athletic's Nick Kosmider.
Barron (5-11, 194) was a four-year contributor for the Longhorns who enjoyed a breakout 2024 campaign, tallying a career-high five interceptions en route to first-team All-SEC and Consensus All-American honors. He also took home the Jim Thorpe Award as the nation's top defensive back.
A multi-faceted prospect with the ability to be deployed across the secondary, Barron allowed zero touchdown receptions and a scant 54.4% completion percentage in coverage last season. The Corpus Christi native ran a 4.39 forty-yard dash and logged a 35-inch vertical jump at the NFL Scouting Combine, cementing his first-round status.
"Big nickelback was in the right place at the right time throughout his impressive 2024 season," NFL.com's Lance Zierlein noted in his scouting profile. "Barron played smothering coverage underneath, fueled by route recognition, footwork and play strength. His instincts allow him to pounce on catch points or tackle pass catchers immediately from zone. However, he lacks recovery speed deep and can be a little too grabby at the top of the route in man. Tackle technique in run support is a shade inconsistent but looks easily correctable. The size and tape work in his favor as a physical nickel who can be an early contributor and future starter, with the potential to cross-train as a safety."
Assuming he sticks at corner, Barron will join a crowded room that features reigning Defensive Player of the Year Patrick Surtain II and promising third-year man Riley Moss, with whom he'll likely compete to start.
The road to meaningful rookie playing time would be more complicated at safety, where Denver has entrenched Brandon Jones and marquee free-agent addition Talanoa Hufanga atop the depth chart.
Regardless, Barron -- whom the Broncos barely spoke with throughout the pre-draft process, save for a single Zoom meeting -- will be a Day 1 contributor and, in his words, a "big piece" of coordinator Vance Joseph's elite defensive unit.
“The only reason I had an idea was because they like guys that are very versatile. … It’s a perfect fit," he told the local media.