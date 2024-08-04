Broncos HC Sean Payton Gushes About Nickel CB Ja'Quan McMillian
Early this week, Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton detailed the type of player he requires to fill the vital slot cornerback position.
"They have to be smart," Payton said. "They end up playing the role somewhat of a linebacker so they have to be good in their run fits. They have to be, generally speaking, someone we feel like they can be a pressure player. I'd say the other thing is their short area quickness has to be an asset. Those would be a couple that stand out: smart, quick, pressure player, good tackler."
The Broncos unearthing another clone of No-Fly Zone star Chris Harris Jr. is perhaps beyond the realms of possibility, but last season, the feisty Ja'Quan Millian emerged as a bonafide gem. Standing at 5-foot-10 and 183 pounds, the former East Carolina University star knows he must display plenty of underdog attributes if he's going to survive against giant-sized NFL wide receivers.
"You've got to fight," McMillian said of facing bigger pass catchers. "I'm a shorter guy, so I've been battling with that my whole life. Just fighting at the top of a route. You've got to be a little more aggressive. They try to box you out a lot of times and I try to punch through their arms, be aggressive as possible and whatever happens after that happens."
McMillian made a big impression on Payton last summer — to such an extent that he not only made the final 53-man roster but quickly earned a role on defense. McMillian is in his third NFL training camp, checking multiple boxes for Payton and the Broncos defensive coaching staff.
"He is extremely smart," Payton said of McMillian. "He caught us on a pressure today, disguised it well. We saw that a year ago. I kind of felt like he's one of those players that kind of took a step into his own last year, created a lot of turnovers. He has really good football instincts and I think that is a trait that's very important because there are adjustments that take place for that player when the motion goes or leaves. His fits in the run game are different than maybe the corners or even the safeties sometimes. "
Finding the right blend of attacking players will be fundamental within the more aggressive defensive scheme defensive coordinator Vance Joseph is planning on running this year. McMillian has flashed at times, showing a nifty ability to time his attack on opposing quarterbacks when blitzing, a skill that will fit well within a scheme that aims to create crucial extra pressure.
If last season was any indication, Joseph will be greenlighting multiple blitz packages for McMillian in 2024. The former undrafted free agent will be happy to oblige when his number gets called.
"It means a lot," McMillian said about playing the slot in Joseph's scheme. "He started sending me on blitzes kind of late in the year. It means a lot to me, just going after the quarterback and sending the pressure. It helps the defensive backs out, rushing the quarterback or hitting the quarterback. It makes it kind of easier on the backend. Also in coverage too. Us covering and holding guys up allows [the defensive line] to get to the quarterback also, so it goes both ways."
McMillian finished the 2023 campaign with 51 tackles (37 solo), seven tackles for a loss, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, two sacks, and five pass break-ups. He produced on a serious level and showcased an uncanny nose for the ball, but he'll have to continue learning on the job if he's going to draw one of the NFL's toughest assignments on a weekly basis and contend in the slot.
"It's a position where [you're] playing three positions at once," McMillian said of the complexities of the slot position. "It's going really fast in there. [When you play] outside, you have the outside. The sidelines are right there to kind of help you with that. They have the whole route tree in there. It's a lot going on. You [have] to deal with motions. The nickel spot, it sets off you. You [have] to deal with motion and forward motion. You [have] to communicate to make sure everybody is on the same page. You're really almost the quarterback of the defense. That's really the main thing."
Payton and McMillian are singing off the same hymn sheet.
"So you're looking for someone who has a high football I.Q. and good COD [change of direction], someone that can tackle, and of course you're going to play man-to-man, so how does he hold up when he's covering up in the slot? All of those things," Payton said.
