Skip to main content

Jerry Jeudy on the Impact of Russell Wilson: 'He's Going to Help Me a lot'

Jerry Jeudy now has everything he needs to finally validate his first-round pedigree.

Since arriving as the No. 15 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, Jerry Jeudy went from being a Denver Broncos darling to something of an afterthought. That is, in the minds of many Broncos fans. 

Jeudy's rookie year was actually quite prolific, from a statistical perspective relative to a first-year player. But fans remembered the drops more than the production. 

In 2021, Jeudy had a phenomenal training camp only to get injured in the season-opener. It was a gruesome-looking ankle injury by appearances and while he did miss the next six weeks recovering, he was able to return in Week 8's win over Washington. 

From there, however, Jeudy failed to make much of an impact, finishing his second NFL season with just 38 receptions on 56 targets for 467 yards. Alas, he did not find the end zone once in Year 2 after scoring three touchdowns as a rookie. 

Through a combination of lackluster quarterback play, a rookie learning curve, and a bad injury, Jeudy has yet to justify his first-round pedigree but he believes that's about to change with the arrival of nine-time Pro Bowler Russell Wilson. 

“He could help me a lot," Jeudy said last week after an OTA practice. "He’s a great quarterback—a Hall of Fame [caliber] quarterback that came to the offense as a leader. [He’s] getting me better as well. He’s going to help me a lot this year.”

Jeudy's not alone in believing that Wilson can help him take a quantum leap forward in Year 3. Former Pro Bowl wideout Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson tweeted out this past week a bold prediction of Jeudy totaling 1,500 yards and 10 touchdowns this coming season. 

What happens next on the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

There's no doubt that Jeudy has the talent to achieve that level of production. He'll get the quarterback to help him get there, but Wilson will have many other mouths to feed, including Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick. 

If Jeudy is going to make that big Year 3 leap, he'll have to get his mind right. That between-the-ears game can be just as important as anything else is on the grid-iron. Jeudy believes Wilson is already helping in that department, too. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“Just the energy," Jeudy said of his Wilson impressions. "[He’s] always uplifting guys and always motivating guys to go out there and keep working hard. On the off days when you don’t feel like working or doing anything, he’s the guy that comes up [to you] and gets your mind right for it. That’s a great guy to be around.”

Fans and media alike questioned Jeudy's absence from the offseason throwing session Wilson held with his new teammates in San Diego earlier this spring. But the man was presiding over the birth of his second daughter, so cut him some slack. 

Jeudy has seen draft-mates like Minnesota's Justin Jefferson rocket into household-name status and as easy as it is to fall into the comparison game, the Broncos' third-year wideout is focused on the only thing he can control. Namely, the future and his place in it. 

“There are things you can control and things you can’t control," Jeudy said. "Those first two years are gone now, so I’m just focused on this year.”

Jeudy has set some personal goals for 2022 but unlike a certain first-round pick in Kansas City, he won't be airing that laundry in public. 

“Yeah, I have some type of goals, but only for me to look at," Jeudy said. 

Here's to hoping that the former Alabama star can finally put it all together now that he's got a bona-fide quarterback in tow. Don't be surprised if 2022 is the year of Jeudy. 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

In This Article (1)

Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (10) warms up before the game against the Tennessee Titans at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Jerry Jeudy Opens Up on How Russell Wilson Will Impact his Career

By Chad Jensen46 seconds ago
Rob Walton
News

Report: Broncos Ownership Front-Runner Rob Walton Plans to Build New Stadium

By Keith Cummings4 hours ago
Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Nik Bonitto (11) looks in over the line at Texas Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) during the first quarter of the Red River Showdown at Cotton Bowl.
News

Nik Bonitto Dishes on What Made him a Top Edge Rusher in 2022 Draft

By Chad Jensen17 hours ago
Russell Wilson California Workouts Paying Off
News

Broncos to Log Over 27,000 Travel Miles for 2022 Season

By Zack KelbermanMay 7, 2022
Nik Bonitto, Greg Dulcich
News

ESPN's Mel Kiper, Jr. Grades Broncos' 2022 Draft Haul

By Nick KendellMay 7, 2022
Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (10) scores a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons after making a catch during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
News

Chad Johnson Predicts 1,500-Yard, 10-TD Season for Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy

By Zack KelbermanMay 7, 2022
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) runs during a Denver Broncos mini camp at UCHealth Training Center.
News

Justin Simmons Buzzes About Defending Russell Wilson at Broncos OTAs

By Luke PattersonMay 6, 2022
USATSI_18152924
News

After 2022 Draft, Broncos Appear Content to Coast at Quarterback

By Zack KelbermanMay 6, 2022
UCLA Bruins tight end Greg Dulcich (85) runs for yards after the catch against the Washington Huskies during the fourth quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium.
News

ESPN's Todd McShay Says Third-Round TE Greg Dulcich was Broncos' Best Draft Pick

By Nick KendellMay 6, 2022