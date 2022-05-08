Jerry Jeudy now has everything he needs to finally validate his first-round pedigree.

Since arriving as the No. 15 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, Jerry Jeudy went from being a Denver Broncos darling to something of an afterthought. That is, in the minds of many Broncos fans.

Jeudy's rookie year was actually quite prolific, from a statistical perspective relative to a first-year player. But fans remembered the drops more than the production.

In 2021, Jeudy had a phenomenal training camp only to get injured in the season-opener. It was a gruesome-looking ankle injury by appearances and while he did miss the next six weeks recovering, he was able to return in Week 8's win over Washington.

From there, however, Jeudy failed to make much of an impact, finishing his second NFL season with just 38 receptions on 56 targets for 467 yards. Alas, he did not find the end zone once in Year 2 after scoring three touchdowns as a rookie.

Through a combination of lackluster quarterback play, a rookie learning curve, and a bad injury, Jeudy has yet to justify his first-round pedigree but he believes that's about to change with the arrival of nine-time Pro Bowler Russell Wilson.

“He could help me a lot," Jeudy said last week after an OTA practice. "He’s a great quarterback—a Hall of Fame [caliber] quarterback that came to the offense as a leader. [He’s] getting me better as well. He’s going to help me a lot this year.”

Jeudy's not alone in believing that Wilson can help him take a quantum leap forward in Year 3. Former Pro Bowl wideout Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson tweeted out this past week a bold prediction of Jeudy totaling 1,500 yards and 10 touchdowns this coming season.

There's no doubt that Jeudy has the talent to achieve that level of production. He'll get the quarterback to help him get there, but Wilson will have many other mouths to feed, including Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick.

If Jeudy is going to make that big Year 3 leap, he'll have to get his mind right. That between-the-ears game can be just as important as anything else is on the grid-iron. Jeudy believes Wilson is already helping in that department, too.

“Just the energy," Jeudy said of his Wilson impressions. "[He’s] always uplifting guys and always motivating guys to go out there and keep working hard. On the off days when you don’t feel like working or doing anything, he’s the guy that comes up [to you] and gets your mind right for it. That’s a great guy to be around.”

Fans and media alike questioned Jeudy's absence from the offseason throwing session Wilson held with his new teammates in San Diego earlier this spring. But the man was presiding over the birth of his second daughter, so cut him some slack.

Jeudy has seen draft-mates like Minnesota's Justin Jefferson rocket into household-name status and as easy as it is to fall into the comparison game, the Broncos' third-year wideout is focused on the only thing he can control. Namely, the future and his place in it.

“There are things you can control and things you can’t control," Jeudy said. "Those first two years are gone now, so I’m just focused on this year.”

Jeudy has set some personal goals for 2022 but unlike a certain first-round pick in Kansas City, he won't be airing that laundry in public.

“Yeah, I have some type of goals, but only for me to look at," Jeudy said.



Here's to hoping that the former Alabama star can finally put it all together now that he's got a bona-fide quarterback in tow. Don't be surprised if 2022 is the year of Jeudy.

