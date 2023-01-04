Jerry Rosburg Shares Vision for What Broncos' Next HC Will Inherit

Jerry Rosburg is planting seeds he knows he won't be around to see bloom.

Despite it being just a little over a week, the sight of Nathaniel Hackett coaching the Denver Broncos seems like a faded dream. Or nightmare, depending on one's disposition.

The damage Hackett inflicted can be counted in the Broncos' single-digit win total of this crippled campaign. In the wake of yet another head coach being fired, the organizational shockwaves will reverberate more deeply when the season concludes and the complicated reset begins.

Interim head coach Jerry Rosburg is like a grizzled replacement teacher who has swept into a failing classroom full of students crying out for more direct guidance. There's a unique approach to how Rosburg has picked up the pieces since Hackett was jettisoned.

Now, with a familiar divisional opponent in the Los Angeles Chargers next up, Rosburg is leaning on his patchwork coaching crew for essential feedback.

"As you can probably understand, I'm really leaning on our coordinators," Rosburg said on Monday.

Where the Broncos' multi-billion-dollar Walton/Penner ownership group takes the franchise next is likely away from extremely diligent Rosburg and into the waiting hands of a coaching heavyweight like Jim Harbaugh or Sean Payton, based on recent reports. As Dennis Waitley once said, "A winner is a person who plants a shade tree knowing he or she will never sit under it."

When the mantle inevitably gets passed on to that next head coach, the seeds Rosburg is planting will have a chance to bloom. What will that look like?

"What they look like is you have a football team that is healthy," Rosburg said. "You have a football team that is cohesive and playing with one another. You have a football team that plays rough, tough, nasty football right up to the edge of the line. You have a football team that picks each other up from off the pile. You have a fully coordinated three-phase system where you play complimentary football. The offense and the defense are integrated, with the special teams assisting both sides... The margins are so narrow, so very narrow."

Marginal success and plenty of failures have already cost Hackett his first-ever head-coaching gig, which will lead the Broncos into full-on attempts to rebuild the career of their extremely expensive starting quarterback.

The ghosts of the botched Hackett hire might still haunt GM George Paton the most moving forward. As for the rest of the Broncos' key figures, following Rosburg's lead is proving to be a cathartic process.

