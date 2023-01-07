Denver Broncos interim head coach Jerry Rosburg won himself a Super Bowl ring as part of John Harbaugh's Baltimore Ravens staff back in 2013. The pair's close bond of friendship and mutual respect saw them working in tandem to get the key game management decisions on point.

Rosburg came out of retirement to join the Broncos to serve in a similar role following the team's Week 3 victory over San Francisco — at the urging of GM George Paton. When head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired, as fate would have it, Rosburg assumed control of the team until the season comes to its merciful conclusion on Sunday.

Rosburg's short but sweet tenure at the helm has impressed Broncos Country, with his ever-approachable honesty and upbeat soundbites being showcased once again on Friday.

“Next week, Monday will be Monday, but I'm really focused on this game for these players,” Rosburg said. “As I said previously, we are seeking to have joy at the end of the day with our teammates, our friends, our family and our fans. That's my goal. Monday will be Monday.”

Regardless of the results, the fact the Broncos have an adult finally steering the ship has given everyone a glimpse of what the team should look for and demand from their next head coach. Such has been the repeated head-coaching whiffs from successive Denver GMs. The new Walmart/Penner ownership team is understandably determined to look toward an elite veteran coach to turn things around.

On top of that glittering list is current Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, whose older brother John is best friends with Rosburg. Rosburg provided some enlightening background details on his relationship with the younger Harbaugh brother and expressed his admiration for the Broncos' purported primary head-coaching target.

“With regards to Jim Harbaugh, I've known Jim since he was a player through my relationship with John. I watched him as a player, and I admired him so greatly as a player,” Rosburg said. “He was so competitive with just the fire that he has. I think it comes naturally for him because he's been involved in football his whole life. His father has the same fire in his belly, as does his brother John. That has followed through with his coaching career."

Rosburg pointed to Jim's track record of success at every coaching stop he's had.

"You see Jim’s success that he’s had at every level," Rosburg said. "He started as a lower-level assistant in Oakland and was a grinder. In my view, he humbled himself. You go from a star NFL quarterback, 'Captain Comeback,' and all the things that it involves, then you go sit in an office in the corner and grind on football until wee hours of the night, and you're paid a low-level dollar. A lot of coaches that come into this league that are former players don't do that. They just jump up into a position coach role, or even a coordinator role. Jim did everything.“

Suggestions that Rosburg could be kept around to perhaps fill another role, like, say, special teams coordinator, are undoubtedly based on his stint as the interim head coach. But Rosburg's deep bond with the Harbaughs might increase the odds of him sticking around in some capacity, especially if the current Michigan boss jumps ship to the Broncos.

