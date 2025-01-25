Report: Jets Tap Broncos' Mougey as New General Manager
Longtime Denver Broncos executive Darren Mougey took an interview with the New York Jets. Then another. Then he got the job.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday that Mougey, formerly Denver's assistant general manager, has been hired as the Jets' new GM.
"Mougey has worked with three head coaches who reached the Super Bowl: Sean Payton, Gary Kubiak and John Fox," Schefter wrote on X. "Mougey was a part of two Super Bowl teams, and the Broncos believe he played a key role in Denver’s resurgence this year."
Mougey, 39, had been with the Broncos organization since 2012, climbing the ladder from a scouting intern under John Elway to a catbird seat in the current front office. Previously the team's director of player personnel, he was last promoted by GM George Paton in 2022.
"I didn’t know Darren when I took the job, but he quickly impressed, and he shined," Paton said that year. "His attention to detail, his work ethic, his knowledge of the league and his knowledge of the pro and college [levels]. He has a great pulse of what’s going on out there. The best thing he does is he is a great manager of people, and he has a great demeanor throughout the building while dealing with the coaches, players, and agents out there."
The Jets have shown a significant interest in Denver's cabinet amid the league's 2025 hiring cycle. In addition to Mougie, Gang Green interviewed Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph for their head coaching position and reportedly are targeting special teams assistant Chris Banjo for their coordinator gig.
Mougie will now work hand-in-hand with new Jets HC Aaron Glenn to oversee the rest of the operation.
“I think he’s ready,’’ Elway told 9NEWS' Mike Klis. “He’s a hard worker and a lot of knowledge.”
He added: “If Mooge gets that thing turned around with the Jets he’ll be a hero, they’ve been bad for so long."
