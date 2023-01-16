On the heels of the NFL's Wildcard Round of the playoffs, the Denver Broncos will kick off the second week in their head-coaching search. Already, the Broncos have interviewed Michigan's Jim Harbaugh, Jim Caldwell, David Shaw, and defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero for the head coach job.

Coming up this week are interviews with former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, along with Raheem Morris. The Broncos have a request in on San Francisco defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, whose team advanced to the Divisional Round.

With the stage set thusly, eyes have turned toward Denver's palaver with Payton — the candidate viewed as the top guy in this hiring cycle. Perhaps that's why Harbaugh has made it clear to his media sources that he wants the Broncos' job.

Ian Rapoport reported on Saturday that there is a "strong mutual interest" between Harbaugh and the Broncos.

"As far as Harbaugh and the Broncos, there is some strong mutual interest here," Rapoport said. "Not saying it's going to happen, but at least both sides like each other."

It goes without saying that the Broncos are interested in Harbaugh. That's why he was interviewed, and, it's worth noting, he was first. The Broncos also interviewed Shaw, which many NFL analysts believe was as a potential offensive coordinator under Harbaugh.

Sensing the possibility of the Broncos job slipping away to Payton, perhaps Harbaugh is just keeping his name in the news cycle and telegraphing to the hiring brain trust in Denver that he wants the job.

If the Broncos were to come out of this hiring cycle with either Harbaugh or Payton as the new head coach, it would be the dream and a major leap forward for the club. Both coaches have an NFL resume of success, both are offensive-minded, and are known for cultivating an intense, no-nonsense culture of winning.

While both coaches will command top dollar, the path to hiring Harbaugh comes with significantly fewer obstacles, as the Broncos would not only have to meet Payton's compensation demands but also relinquish whatever draft capital the Saints will require to secure his rights.

For a team that already mortgaged much of its draft future by way of the Russell Wilson trade, Harbaugh makes a lot of sense. But Payton's offensive wizardry and the Super Bowl victory on his resume are enough for Broncos CEO and part-owner Greg Penner to at least explore the possibility of hiring him if he's perceived as the right fit.

There's a reason Payton has been portrayed as the "frontrunner" to land the job in Denver. But Harbaugh is doing his part to keep the embers alive with the Broncos, just in case the hiring brain trust finds the Payton situation to be untenable, ultimately.

Stay tuned as the Broncos meet with Payton on Tuesday.

