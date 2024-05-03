New Broncos Starter Takes Public Swipe at Jets
One of the most impactful but less-talked-about moves amid the 2024 NFL draft came when the Denver Broncos acquired veteran defensive end John Franklin-Myers from the New York Jets in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round pick.
Franklin-Myers subsequently restructured his contract upon joining the Broncos, agreeing to a new two-year, $15 million deal that includes $7 million fully guaranteed and a $4 million signing bonus, per Over The Cap.
It's a massive step down from the $55 million extension Franklin-Myers inked in 2021, then his third year with the Jets — but still more than Gang Green was willing to give to retain his services, he revealed on social media Thursday.
A former fourth-round pick who began his career with the Los Angeles Rams, Franklin-Myers, 27, has recorded 135 combined tackles (62 solo), 21 tackles for loss, 61 quarterback hits, 19.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles across 52 starts, all in New York.
Adept both against the run and as a pass-rusher, Franklin-Myers should immediately slot in opposite entrenched starting DE Zach Allen. He joins fellow offseason additions Malcolm Roach and Angelo Blackson along Denver's reinforced defensive line.
“We wanted to be better against the run," general manager George Paton said last week. "We went and got Roach. Then we signed Blackson, obviously another big run stuffer, then made the trade for ‘JFM’ [John Franklin-Myers]. So they’re not only good against the run, they can push the pocket. All these guys play really hard, and they have great football character, so obviously that helps with the front."
