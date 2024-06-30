QB Coaching Guru Spills Beans on Working With Bo Nix: What we Learned
Denver Broncos rookie first-rounder Bo Nix has received glowing reviews from quarterback coach Jordan Palmer, who's renowned for mentoring top signal-callers like Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes, and Josh Allen. Today, we're exploring Palmer's insight into Nix's performance, mindset, and upbringing since his days at Auburn and even high school.
Palmer had a lot to say about Nix, not the least of which is the valid comparison to certain future-Hall-of-Famer.
The Early Years
Palmer's first encounter with Nix was during his senior year in high school when he was his offensive coordinator for an Elite 11. He watched Nix battle it out with fellow 2024 first-rounder Jayden Daniels (No. 2 overall pick/Washington).
Palmer would later get a chance to see Nix head to Auburn to play for his father's alma mater, and he noticed he had a surprise standout quality: his athleticism. Palmer would say, "He's significantly faster than you realize.”
Despite not having the fastest 40-yard dash, Nix had an exceptional performance in the 10-yard split, where he had one of the fastest times on the talented Auburn Tigers in the SEC.
Coach's Kid
Playing quarterback is an achievable goal but requires significant sacrifice, time, and dedication to the craft if a player genuinely wants to distinguish himself from others. In Nix's case, his father played a crucial role in his rapid development as a signal-caller.
Patrick Nix was also Bo's high school coach.
"From a mental perspective, this is the son of a coach. It's actually a son of a great coach who also played. This is a trifecta in terms of growing up playing quarterback," Palmer said of Nix.
Nix's father helped him with his mechanics and footwork and was there to answer his questions about the game.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Drew Brees Similarities
While there is only one Brees, and Nix has a lot to prove and accomplish before he's anywhere near the future Hall-of-Famer's level, the two quarterbacks have a strikingly similar approach to the game, especially regarding preparation.
"Sean Payton clearly sees elements in Bo Nix, that he has had a lot of success with, and largely has helped him become the head coach of the Broncos, of what he saw in Drew Brees from an emotional standpoint," Palmer said.
Nix's approach to preparation has a lot to do with his success. At Oregon, he focused on recovering physically and preparing mentally. He even made a point to spend 12-hour days in the facility on Tuesdays and Wednesdays during his final season working with the Ducks coaching staff.
The Takeaway
The Broncos have high hopes for Nix this season and the team should be optimistic. Palmer has been high on Nix from the jump. Even amid Nix's struggles at Auburn, Palmer would go on to predict the future.
"His potential is to be a top pick in the NFL draft," Palmer said of Nix.
Palmer faced a lot of pushback for his comments, to which he was unfazed.
"I hope whoever commented on that watched the draft a month ago. Sorry, I was off by 11 picks," Palmer said.
While the Broncos' first-round quarterback selections in recent history had their moments, they either struggled with shortcomings, whether in arm talent or in spending too much time playing video games rather than improving their football IQ. In Nix's case, he's a dedicated winner focused on perfecting his craft and looks to prove the doubters wrong heading into his rookie season.
Follow Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!