The Denver Broncos are sitting Russell Wilson against the New York Jets. It's not a benching, per the team, but rather a move to allow him the time to heal from his hamstring.

That means Wilson won't be dressing against the Jets. Brett Rypien gets the start, but who will back him up?

The Broncos answered on Saturday by elevating practice-squad quarterback Josh Johnson to the gameday roster, along with long-snapper Mitchell Fraboni.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Johnson joined the Broncos this past offseason and seemed to be earmarked for the No. 2 QB job behind Wilson. But Rypien had a little something to say about that.

Rypien ultimately vanquished Johnson in the competition to hold Wilson's clipboard, and now Broncos fans will get to test the wisdom of Nathaniel Hackett's decision-making. The good news?

Rypien is undefeated as a starter vs. the Jets. In his one and only NFL start, Rypien defeated the Jets on the road back in 2020.

If something were to happen to Rypien in-game, or he needed to be sat, that's where Johnson would see the field.

Broncos-Jets kicks off at 2 pm MDT.

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!