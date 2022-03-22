The Denver Broncos have completely undergone a facelift in the quarterback room. Out are last year's two starters — Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock — and in are nine-time Pro Bowler Russell Wilson and journeyman backup Josh Johnson.

I guess it's not perfectly accurate to say that Denver has 'completely' changed the QB room as Brett Rypien was tendered as an exclusive rights free agent. But the top of the depth chart? Completely revamped.

And that's a good thing. Wilson arrives with a decade of starting experience in the NFL and still, arguably, in the prime years of his playing career — albeit the tail-end of it. At 33 years old, Wilson plans to play another "10 or 12 years" and hopes to win "another three or four" Super Bowls.

Mile-High aspirations to be sure, but you miss 100% of the shots you don't take. While Wilson aims for the stars, the Broncos have to protect themselves, and head coach Nathaniel Hackett's new offense, with a viable fail-safe in the event of any injury befalling the starter.

Enter Johnson, an NFL journeyman's journeyman. As Johnson was introduced to local media on Monday, the veteran quarterback laid out what his role will be in Denver and previewed how Hackett will shape this offense around the team's new franchise guy.

“Obviously, it’s going to be a new system here with Russ being the guy and building around that," Johnson said. "The similarities in the pocket movements, the bootlegs, the understanding of plays, the drop-back passes, and the different varieties—I love it because it puts a lot of stress on the defense. Being able to attack the defense on the perimeter and the middle of the field—I just enjoy being in this system."

It sounds like Johnson, having been debriefed by Coach Hackett, knows a thing or two about the offensive vision the Broncos plan to implement. Wilson is one of the NFL's most electric under-center playmakers with a preternatural ability to improvise off schedule when things break down.

Moving pockets will allow the Broncos to capitalize on Wilson's mobility, strong arm, and penchant for taking the deep shot. But as Johnson highlighted, it's not limited to that.

Toward the end of the 2021 campaign, Johnson was able to get back into the swing of things as he was called into action in Baltimore's Week 16 tilt vs. the eventual AFC-Champion Cincinnati Bengals, starting in place of the injured Lamar Jackson and the COVID-listed No. 2 QB Tyler Huntley.

Johnson had himself a day, though it wasn't enough to halt the momentum Joe Burrow and company had established down the stretch. Johnson went 28-of-40 passing for 304 yards and two touchdowns against that stingy Bengals defense. He also threw an interception as the Ravens were blown out.

Perhaps some garbage-time production but it was Johnson's first regular-season action since the 2018 season. That experience will hopefully serve him well if the Broncos have to call him into service for any reason in 2022.

Johnson fully understands and embraces the fact that this is now Wilson's team. Johnson is here to complement Wilson and do whatever he can to help the Broncos win ball games.

"To be able to get back into it, I think it’s going to be a great thing for all of us," Johnson said. "I’m excited to see how we do it out here with Russ leading the way and us following right behind because all of our skillsets fit the mold of what this offense really needs—an athletic quarterback that can throw the ball down the field [along with] play action, buying time when you need it, and being a good decision-maker. That’s pretty much why I’m excited, honestly. This is where my skill set is, and this [is] where I think I can thrive most. I think that will reflect on tape as well.”

Denver marks Johnson's 14th NFL stop since arriving in the league as Tampa Bay's fifth-round pick back in 2008. A student of the Jon Gruden variant of the West Coast offense, Johnson knows the lingo and philosophy well, which should serve to settle him in with alacrity under Hackett.

