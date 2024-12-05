Former Broncos WR Josh Reynolds Claimed by Jaguars
Less than 24 hours after departing from the Denver Broncos, veteran wide receiver Josh Reynolds has landed in a new NFL locale.
The Jacksonville Jaguars claimed Reynolds off waivers from Denver, the team announced Wednesday.
Signed to a two-year, $9 million contract this past spring, Reynolds appeared in five games for the Broncos, totaling 183 yards and one touchdown across 12 catches. The former Lion landed on injured reserve on Oct. 12 with a hand injury and was wounded in a "coordinated" shooting in Denver that same month.
Reynolds was initially listed as questionable for Week 13 but was downgraded to out ahead of the Broncos' 41-32 victory over the Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football.
"I just wanted to give thanks to the Broncos Country for accepting me into a top notch organization and giving me a chance to ball," he wrote on social media following his release. "I wish nothing [but the] best for the team and my guys I grinded with all year."
In Jacksonville, Reynolds could see an enhanced role with Jaguars WRs Christian Kirk and Gabe Davis out for the season. He'll likely slot in behind first-round rookie Brian Thomas Jr.
The Broncos, meanwhile, chose to move forward with and prioritize their own trio of homegrown pass-catchers — Marvin Mims, Devaughn Vele, Troy Franklin — opposite WR1 Courtland Sutton.
