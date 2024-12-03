Broncos Waive WR Josh Reynolds
The Denver Broncos on Tuesday made a surprising move within their pass-catching corps, waiving veteran wide receiver Josh Reynolds, according to the NFL transaction wire.
Signed to a two-year, $9 million contract this past spring, Reynolds appeared in five games for the Broncos, totaling 183 yards and one touchdown across 12 catches. He landed on injured reserve on Oct. 12 with a hand injury and was wounded in a "coordinated" shooting in Denver that same month.
Reynolds — whose deadline for activation was Wednesday — was initially listed as questionable for Week 13 but was downgraded to out ahead of Denver's 41-32 victory over the Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Reynolds' departure signals the Broncos' trust in its younger WRs including Marvin Mims, Devaughn Vele, and Troy Franklin. Mims scored a 93-yard touchdown against Cleveland, finishing as the club's leading receiver.
"We want to put speed at the two, where Mims was, and then we were outside with speed and [WR Courtland] Sutton. We hit that turkey hole," head coach Sean Payton said after the game. "Sometimes that ball might go outside. It was a heck of a throw and catch and a huge play.”
In addition to the aforementioned, the Broncos also have WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey on the 53-man roster as well as WRs A.T. Perry, David Sills, and Michael Bandy on the practice squad.
Follow Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!