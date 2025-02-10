Saints TE Juwan Johnson Speaks on Possibly Joining Broncos
Describing his past experiences as "great," New Orleans Saints tight end and pending unrestricted free agent Juwan Johnson recently dished on his willingness to reunite with Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton when the NFL's signing period opens in March.
“I just want to be somewhere where I’m wanted and valued and that’s my biggest thing,’’ Johnson told 9NEWS' Mike Klis last week. “If it happens to be Denver, then it will be Denver. If it’s somewhere else then it's somewhere else.”
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Undrafted in 2020, Johnson spent two seasons under Payton primarily as a backup and special-teamer. He caught only 17 passes during that span (four of which went for touchdowns) but appreciated his time with the grizzled coach.
"It was great,’’ Johnson told Klis. “He’s a coach that was very intentional. He was a coach that was very hard on you. As you see with videos of him and Russell. But that’s just how he is between the lines. Outside the lines he’s very personable and all that. In the lines you’re going to get an intense coach who wants the best for you and try to get the best out of his players.”
The 6-foot-4, 231-pound pass-catcher tallied career-highs in receptions (50) and receiving yards (548) in 2024, grading out as Pro Football Focus' No. 28 TE among 74 qualifiers.
Entering his age-29 campaign, Johnson is arguably the best available player on a positional market scheduled to include Cincinnati's Mike Gesicki, the Jets' Tyler Conklin, and Washington's Zach Ertz.
The Broncos have three TEs (Adam Trautman, Nate Adkins, Thomas Yassmin) signed through 2025 but are widely expected to upgrade the room via free agency next month or the NFL draft in April.
Follow Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on Instagram, X, and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!