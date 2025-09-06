Key Broncos in Search of Historical Milestones vs. Titans
The Denver Broncos kick off the 2025 regular season on Sunday, hosting the Tennessee Titans. The long wait is almost over.
Sean Payton is yet to win a Week 1 matchup since becoming Broncos head coach in 2023. This will be his third bite at the apple.
Collectively, the Broncos have some high expectations this season, with head coach Sean Payton saying publicly that he views this team as a bon fide Super Bowl threat. On an individual level, the Broncos have several players eyeing career milestones and records in Week 1.
Let's get to them, courtesy of the Broncos' phenomenal PR department.
Broncos Need a Win
The Broncos need a win to improve to 17-24-1 overall and 11-8-1 at home in the all-time series versus the Titans. A win would also see the Broncos improve to a league-best 28-8-1 record in Week 1 matchups at home since 1970.
Payton Looking to Leapfrog Carroll & Coughlin
Payton needs one win to eclipse Pete Carroll and Tom Coughlin for the 17th-most regular-season wins among head coaches in league history.
Bo Nix in Search of Pay-Dirt
With 17 regular-season starts under his belt, Nix needs to pass for three touchdowns to become the eighth quarterback in NFL history to record three passing scores in at least six of his first 18
career games.
Nix also needs 24 completions to become the sixth quarterback in NFL history to reach 400 completions in his first 18 career games.
Nik Bonitto Hungry for a Sack Lunch
Bonitto needs two sacks to become just the fifth player in team history to reach 25 sacks within his first 48 career games played. On the heels of signing his four-year, $120 million contract, he gets the chance to make some team history.
Evan Engram Chasing History
Engram needs four receptions to become the eighth-fastest tight end in NFL history to reach 500 career catches (109 games). Something tells me Nix will do his best to oblige him.
Courtland Sutton Poised to Surpass Sanders
Sutton needs 21 receiving yards to tie wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders for the 10th-most receiving yards in team history. 22 yards, and Sutton will pass Sanders in team annals. When Sutton pulls it off, there will be a poetic aspect to surpassing Sanders, considering their rivalry as teammates back in 2018-19.
Patrick Surtain II Driven for a Pick-Six
Surtain needs one interception return touchdown to become the 10th player in team history to record three pick-sixes with the club. Surtain also needs just one pass defensed to tie cornerback Bradley Roby for the most pass breakups by a Bronco in his first 67 career games.
