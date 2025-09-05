Mile High Roundtable: Broncos vs. Titans | Week 1 | Predictions & Picks
The Denver Broncos are kicking off the highly anticipated 2025 regular season at home vs. the Tennessee Titans, who finished 3-14 last year, qualifying for the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft. With that pick, the Titans selected Miami quarterback Cam Ward, who will be making his first career start at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday.
The Broncos have yet to win a season-opener since Sean Payton became head coach. And coming off the team's first playoff season since Super Bowl 50, the expectation is that the Broncos will take another big step forward in Year 2 of the Payton/Bo Nix era.
How will it shake out? Let's go around the table to see how the Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle staff envisions Week 1 unfolding. Be sure to follow our editorial staff and excellent writers on X/Twitter, which are linked next to each author's name.
Broncos-Titans Predictions
Keith Cummings (@KeithC_NFL): On the heels of Payton unabashadley unleashing Super Bowl ambitions, we eagerly await the proof in the pudding. The vast majority of folks are anticipating a convincing home win, but Ward is a Wildcard factor. When push comes to shove, the rookie gets handed a lesson by a Broncos defense that racks up five sacks, while cornerback Riley Moss returns a late interception for a touchdown.
Pick: Broncos 31, Titans 10
Carl Dumler (@CarlDumlerMHH): The Broncos find themselves on the opposite side of things compared to last year's opener with a rookie quarterback making his NFL debut on the road against a tough defense. Ward will find it equally difficult, relinquishing a couple of turnovers to this aggressive Broncos defense. On offense, the Broncos will keep things simple with the run game and short passing game keeping them on time and controlling the field position battle. Nix will have two touchdown passes and rookie running back RJ Harvey will add another on the ground giving the Broncos a decisive Week 1 win.
Pick: Broncos 24, Titans 10
Thomas Hall (@ThomasHallNFL): A rookie quarterback and a lackluster roster coming to the Mile High City is a recipe for disaster against the formidable Broncos defense. Denver should feast on the Titans. The Broncos' defense will create additional opportunities and the offense will capitalize as the team cruises to victory.
Pick: Broncos 27, Titans 13
Chad Jensen (@ChadNJensen): Payton is renowned for his scripting of the first 15 plays of a game offensively, but after seeing the struggle session of the Broncos' first-team offense for all but one possession in the preseason, Nix and company get out to a slower start. But things kick into gear and click for Payton's offense when Nix hits new tight end Evan Engram for a big passing touchdown, while the Broncos' defense overwhelms and bullies Ward. The final score is a little closer than some fans will want to see, but the Broncos cover the 8.5-point spread.
Pick: Broncos 24, Titans 13
Zack Kelberman (@KelbermanNFL): Unlike last year, the NFL schedule-makers looked kindly on the Broncos, giving them perhaps the easiest Week 1 matchup possible. This game doesn't require much analysis. The Broncos have the better quarterback. They have the better coaching. They have the better roster. They're at home. There is no excuse not to blow them out. Anything can happen; any given Sunday. Yada, yada. Point blank: If the Broncos are who they think they are — legitimate Super Bowl contenders — they'll easily take care of business.
Pick: Broncos 29, Titans 12
Nick Kendell (@NickKendellMHH): This is perhaps the easiest game on the Broncos' schedule this season. The Broncos are getting a rookie quarterback in their first NFL game on the road. Denver may struggle to find any sort of consistency on the ground vs. the Titans' interior defensive tackle duo. Still, the quick pass game, Nix's avoidance of sacks and turnovers, combined with Denver’s defense, should make this a 'W' for the good guys.
Pick: Broncos 27, Titans 13
Bob Morris (@BobMorrisSports): The Broncos haven’t won their season opener in five of the past six seasons (last one was in 2021) and will be looking to snap that streak against the Titans, who are still rebuilding. The Broncos defense was one of the best units in the NFL last season and it’s expected to be among the best again this year. The question, though, is whether the Broncos offense takes steps forward and gets off to a strong start. Here’s betting that the Broncos do that, with the defense setting things up to give the offense good field position, allowing them to build a double-digit halftime lead, then close things out in the second half.
Pick: Broncos 30, Titans 13
Luke Patterson (@LukePattersonLP): Payton and the Broncos can ill afford to start slow this year. Expect Nix and Denver’s offense to knock off some rust by utilizing their new ‘Joker’ tight end, Engram, and by introducing Harvey, the rookie 'Quadzilla,' up the gut against the Titans' defensive line. The Broncos' defense ought to force at least two turnovers, humbling the No. 1 overall pick, as Ward has a long and miserable afternoon in Denver.
Pick: Broncos 23, Titans 10
Lance Sanderson (@LanceS_MHH): The Broncos open their season with the largest point spread of Week 1 (8.5-point favorites). This might be the most lopsided home-opener in the league this season, as Denver not only covers the spread, but triples it. Nix and the offense are going to assuage the fears of fans who heard lackluster reports and saw struggles throughout the preseason, en route to five total touchdowns, thanks to a couple of short-field situations from defensive takeaways.
Pick: Broncos 38, Titans 13
Erick Trickel (@ErickTrickel): The Broncos defense rattles the rookie quarterback and the Titans' offense to start the season hot. As for the Broncos' offense, there are concerns after a underwhelming preseason, but it shows the signs of putting it together, particularly the run game, but it isn't perfect. In the end, the Broncos wallop the Titans more than the score reflects.
Pick: Broncos 24, Titans 9
Dylan Von Arx (@DylanVonArxMHH): The Broncos' home-opener couldn't be any more favorable as they face Ward and the Titans. The Broncos' defense should have no problem handing Ward his 'welcome to the NFL' moment and then some. The offense will get every opportunity to also prove it has taken a step forward and will do so with a dominant Nix performance with three touchdowns.
Pick: Broncos 30, Titans 3
Ron White (@RonWhiteNFL): The expectations for the 2025 Broncos have been heightened. All of the storylines entering the home-opener favor the Broncos: a dominant defense, an opposing rookie quarterback, and stability at head coach and ownership. The Broncos' offense should be efficient on the ground and through the air while the defense confuses Ward. As a result, the Broncos will pull away in this matchup.
Pick: Broncos 28, Titans 7