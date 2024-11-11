Chiefs Hero Exposes Broncos OL Alex Forsyth After FG Block
That Denver Broncos offensive lineman Alex Forsyth blew the game-winning block in Sunday's soul-crushing defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs was attributed to Forsyth being "light on his toes" on the field goal protection team.
So loudly says the player who demolished Forsyth en route to making the block.
“It wasn’t so much on film it was more like a feel in the game,” Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal told Pro Football Talk. “You get so many reps — like we were getting a lot of reps on field-goal block, extra point. Enough reps where you kind of get a feel like they’re light here, they’re reaching here, so you get a better and better chance as the game goes on and I kind of knew the guy who I was rushing, he was kind of light on his toes a little bit and I was kind of getting a bit [of a] bull rush in so it was just trying to take advantage of it.”
Per the Denver Post, Chenal revealed that he'd pancaked Forsyth on an earlier point-after attempt in the Broncos' 16-14 loss at Arrowhead and knew there was a major weakness to be exposed eventually. And it was all on tape.
According to The Post's Parker Gabriel, of the 22 instances this season where Broncos linemen were "knocked over backward" on field goals and extra points, the 6-foot-4, 312-pound Forsyth has been the culprit a team-high 15 times.
Which begs the question: Is this as much the fault of improper Broncos coaching as it is Forsyth's poor execution?
Head coach Sean Payton answered affirmatively.
“When something like that happens — it could be a trick play or whatever — it’s pretty common for the team that had success with it to say, ‘Hey, we saw (something).’ And credit them for that,” Payton said Monday. “And credit them for that. They exploited something we thought was fixed and stronger and yet not enough. I read all the comments afterward. It’s tough to lose a game that way.
“This isn’t on the player. This is on all of us. This is on us as coaches. We’ve got to continue to look at, are we big enough stature-wise for that? And understanding how the rush was coming. It’s disappointing.”
