Bucs OC Gushes Over Broncos DL Zach Allen: 'We Have to Stay Locked on Him'
Fans might be more inclined to mow their lawn rather than watch the Denver Broncos these days, but witnessing Zach Allen's rise is worth tuning in for, at the least. There have been very few bright spots for the Broncos this season amid their offensive struggles and back-to-back losses.
However, some positives can be found on defense amid the Broncos' 0-2 start. On Thursday, Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph pointed to the improvements to the defense to explain how Allen is becoming even more disruptive.
"He's a good player, first of all. He works at it. He's smart," Joseph said of Allen. "Obviously, when you're game-planning, guys have time to watch film. Good veterans figure out ways to make plays within a scheme. He does that very well. Obviously, we have, in my opinion, better rushing sides next to him. So the turn's not always going to Zach Allen."
Joseph explained how last year, opponents would slant protection to Allen's side of the line to neutralize his impact. But the supporting cast around him has prevented a repeating of history.
"Last year, everyone turned to Zach," Joseph explained. "Now we have guys inside who can rush opposite Zach, so it's pretty fair. He's getting some one-on-ones, and he's winning."
Allen's quest to become the best version of himself has taken him down the well-traversed path of good old-fashioned hard work. Last time out, the results spoke for themselves, with Allen spending most of his time creating havoc in the Pittsburgh Steelers' backfield.
When Allen first entered the NFL, he was lucky to be mentored by two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, J.J. Watt. Since then, the comparisons between Watt and Allen have continued apace, and it's getting easier to draw such parallels because he's using the same gold standard of physical conditioning to bully opposing offensive linemen.
"It's a good thing. Obviously, big guys wear down quicker than smaller guys because the job is different," Joseph said of Allen's stamina. "He's in great shape, and again, he was mentored by J.J. Watt, who played every down. That speaks to the offseason, that speaks to how to train, how to eat and then the lifestyle. So, I'm not surprised he can play that many snaps."
Allen's motor and stamina levels are becoming notorious in the Broncos locker room. While other players raise their hands for a breather on the sideline, Allen keeps his pedal to the metal regardless, which has impressed Broncos head coach Sean Payton.
"When I think of him and watch his tape, he's consistent," Payton said on Wednesday. "He has real good staying power. Play 16 and play 48 look the same. That's hard to do at that position. I'd say he's a pressure player. In other words, he can be someone that can affect the quarterback and then I'd say [he can] handle the run as well. His consistency and his stamina are two things that come to mind."
When a player starts to separate himself to become a truly dominant player, the opposition sits up and takes notice. Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen knows who Allen is and the mortal danger he presents to Baker Mayfield and company on Sunday.
"He's a really good player," Coen said of Allen via the Bucs website. "I actually recruited him a little bit ... I have a ton of respect for him. [He is] active, uses his hands extremely well and we have to do a great job when we cover him up. The other thing that he does extremely well that I think gets taken for granted is his batted passes. He has one of the highest amounts of tipped and batted passes in the NFL over the past three years and we have to stay locked on him. We have to drive him, we have to use a ton of different techniques to use in out toolbox to get his hands down in the pass game, while also [getting] removal of him in the run game."
In the hot and humid conditions of Tampa, Florida, it's guaranteed to be a war of attrition in the trenches, but don't bet against Allen coming out on top. It's frustrating that Allen's performances, like the eight pressures and a sack he registered last week on 28 pass rushes, are counting for nothing in the standings.
If Payton can get rookie quarterback Bo Nix and the Broncos offense going, Allen's continued dominance will really begin to pay dividends.
