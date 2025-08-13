Broncos Legendary Ring-of-Famer Lionel Taylor Passes Away
Lionel Taylor, one of the greatest Denver Broncos players from the pre-NFL/AFL merger era, has passed away at 89 years old, just two days shy of his 90th birthday.
Taylor first played for the Chicago Bears in 1959 as a linebacker, but then joined the Broncos in 1960 for their inaugural season in the newly established American Football League. He then went on to become not only one of the best receivers to ever play for the Broncos, but one of the best in the AFL.
Taylor spent seven seasons with the Broncos, catching 543 passes for 6,872 yards and 44 touchdowns. He was named a first-team Associated Press All-Pro selection for the AFL and played in three AFL Pro Bowls. During his time with the Broncos, Taylor led the AFL in receptions in five different seasons.
Taylor was the first player in pro football history to have 100 catches in a single season, doing so in 1981. His 100 receptions in a single season stood as a Broncos franchise record until 2000, when Rod Smith tied it, then surpassed it in 2011 with 113 receptions.
The Kansas City, MO, native then spent his final two seasons in the AFL with the Houston Oilers before retiring. Taylor would go on to coach wide receivers for the Pittsburgh Steelers from 1970 to 1976. Legendary receivers Lynn Swann and John Stallworth were among the players Taylor coached.
Taylor then joined the Los Angeles Rams as a wide receiver coach for three seasons, then was promoted to offensive coordinator and held that position for two years. After that, he took over as receivers coach at Oregon State for two seasons, then took the head-coaching job at Texas Southern University, a position he held for five seasons.
Taylor returned to the NFL to coach tight ends of the Cleveland Browns for two seasons, then was out of coaching until 1995, when he spent four seasons with the London Monarchs in the World League of American Football.
But it was Taylor's time with the Broncos where he arguably made his greatest impact on pro football. He was one of the four initial inductees into the Broncos Ring of Fame in 1984 and was named to the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame in 1970.
A graduate of New Mexico Highlands University, where he played football and basketball, Taylor most recently lived near Albuquerque, NM.
We here at Mile High Huddle/Denver Broncos On SI send our deepest sympathies to Taylor's family and friends, who will forever be one of the greatest players to ever wear a Broncos uniform.