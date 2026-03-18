Rod Smith Breaks Down What the Waddle Trade Really Means for Broncos WRs

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton is a master at creating smokescreens to mask and cover his true intentions. Back during the 2024 NFL draft, Payton brilliantly baited the Minnesota Vikings into biting on Michigan quarterback J.J. McCartney in an effort to get Bo Nix to fall to Denver.

Perhaps we can add the trade acquisition of Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle to Payton's long list of successful missions to divert attention.

As the buzz that Philadelphia Eagles receiver A.J. Brown was a prime Broncos target grew, it freed up GM George Paton to get the blockbuster deal for Waddle done. According to The Athletic's Diana Russini, the Broncos were never in on Brown.

"Despite speculation, I’m told the Denver Broncos never showed interest in trading for A.J. Brown. They always had their eye on Jaylen Waddle," Russini posted on X .

Setting Payton's machiavellian ways aside, the Broncos were determined all along to get the Waddle deal done after last year's trade-deadline talks stalled.

What changed? The new regime in Miami decided to tear down the roster to rebuild it.

Gone now are the names like Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, and Bradley Chubb. Add Waddle to the list, but at least this time, the Dolphins got something out of the decision to move on from a key player, getting Denver's first and third-round picks this year, while swapping fourth-rounders.

Waddle's blazing speed and ability to turn short catches into big gains fit the Broncos' offense well, especially with Bo Nix under center. Nix likes to spread the wealth, while Payton and the new offensive coordinator, Davis Webb, have prioritized the screen game.

All About the YAC

Dec 21, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) runs the ball during the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Count the Broncos' all-time leading receiver, Rod Smith, among those excited for Waddle's yards-after-the-catch upside. Smith told The Denver Gazette 's Chris Tomasson that YAC might be the biggest weapon in Waddle's arsenal.

"He's explosive," Smith said of Waddle, via Tomasson. "I think with the right mix of plays and play calls, he can be that guy who can catch one and make it big... Not a possession receiver to me. He's one of those guys who catches a slant and it's 15 yards versus 7 yards."

Message Sent to the WR Room

How the Broncos juggle what suddenly looks like a crowded wide receiving corps might get complicated. On the other hand, having become much more versatile and explosive, trading the likes of Marvin Mims Jr. or Troy Franklin doesn't make much sense to a team that needs as many playmakers as it can get.

As far as Smith is concerned, the Waddle addition should send a message to the Broncos' receivers. It's time to step up and elevate your game.

"They're going to have to pick their games up," Smith said via Tomasson . "There's only so many spots you can put guys on the field... All those guys have earned the right (for) more action... Having three WRs on the field is one part of the game plan."

Super Bowl Ambition Refocused

Smith also believes that Webb — the new play-caller — will benefit from Waddle's explosive skill set, but the heavy price tag will mean the former Dolphin will have to deliver the goods in no uncertain terms. In the two-time Super Bowl MVP's estimation, the Waddle trade signals the Broncos' commitment to becoming more explosive on offense.

"I think we're looking for a more explosive type of offense with Davis Webb calling the plays," Smith told Tomasson . "So if you're going to give up that much, you're definitely expecting a huge return which is... trying to get back to the Super Bowl."

Working to find the right blend will come down to working Waddle's personality and impressive skill set into the Broncos' locker room culture and system. However, Waddle's football character is well respected, which was another big draw for Denver.

Brown's diva antics likely would have been harder for the Broncos to work with, which could be part of why they weren't interested. But he'll probably still find a home elsewhere.

The Takeaway

There's little doubt that Waddle will bring a more selfless attitude to the internal chemistry Payton is cultivating in Denver, but it has to help lead the Broncos back to the title game for the costly trade to be viewed as a home-run success.

At least trading for Waddle puts all the negativity and panic within Broncos Country to bed. It was a quiet first week of free agency, no doubt, but the Waddle trade will reignite the Broncos' Super Bowl ambitions and the fans' excitement.