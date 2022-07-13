These two Broncos are definitely under some pressure to perform.

After the Denver Broncos acquired quarterback Russell Wilson in a trade, and signed a couple of notable free agents, expectations are high — even as it faces a stacked AFC West division and a conference that has plenty of quality teams.

However, with those heightened expectations comes the need for Broncos players to prove themselves, and in a few cases, it could be a make-or-break season for them.

Mike Tanier at Football Outsiders mentions two Broncos in particular on his 'All Boom or Bust' team. Tanier described the team as being made up of players who are projected to be starters on teams with a reasonable chance of making the playoffs.

Broncos fans might think of several such players, but the two Tanier selected were center Lloyd Cushenberry III and defensive lineman D.J. Jones.

Cushenberry has started at center for Denver the past two seasons. As Tanier notes, Cushenberry struggled as a rookie and that continued his sophomore campaign, until he showed some improvement down the stretch.

Tanier projects that the best-case scenario for Cushenberry is he improves further and thus could give Wilson the best offensive line he's had in some time, while the worst-case scenario is Cushenberry is merely "good enough to get by" and Graham Glasgow doesn't play any better.

While it's not a given that the Broncos' offensive line falls apart if Cushenberry doesn't improve, there's no question the third-year player has plenty to prove. If Cushenberry doesn't take the next step, the Broncos could be quick to switch to Glasgow, while hoping that fifth-round pick Luke Wattenberg develops into the starter by 2023.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

As for Jones, he was one of two Broncos free-agent acquisitions (the other being Randy Gregory) who signed a lucrative contract. Some may have wondered whether Jones was worth the three-year, $30 million deal he signed, particularly because he isn't known for his pass-rushing skills.

Tanier outlines the best-case scenario as Jones proves a worthy replacement for Shelby Harris, while the worst-case scenario is he becomes a 30-snap defender who fails to improve the Broncos' defense.

The main question with Jones is whether he will live up to the extension he signed. As I've said before, Jones didn't re-set the market with his deal, but he got more than one might have expected for a player of his run-stuffing talents.

Of course, if both players live up to expectations, the Broncos will be a better team for it. But they'll both have plenty to prove in 2022.

As for other players, Broncos fans might have their own assessment of who should make an 'All Boom or Bust' team. Here's a look at the most likely players fans will think of in that context, with reminders that there are plenty of candidates from other teams.

Jerry Jeudy, WR: Indeed, Year 3 is the time for Jeudy to show he's worth that 2020 first-round pick the Broncos used to select him. However, Cushenberry and Jones have much more to prove. Making Tanier's team is New Orleans Saints wideout Michael Thomas, who is coming off an injury-plagued season, and the Los Angeles Rams' Allen Robinson, who had his worst season as a pro and is expected to fill a major role for the defending Super Bowl champions.

Billy Turner, RT: While right tackle has been a concern for Broncos fans, Turner is on a low-cost deal and has played well in the past. However, it was the Las Vegas Raiders' Alex Leatherwood who got the honor from Tanier. Leatherwood struggled as a rookie, got moved to guard and didn't handle it well, and is now being moved back to the right side.

Bradley Chubb, OLB: Chubb's 2021 season was a major disappointment, but there's still hope he can turn things around in 2022. The two who got named by Tanier, though, are older than Chubb, and time is running out on them. Kansas City's Frank Clark has seen his sack totals decline the past four seasons and had to renegotiate his deal while Minnesota's Za'Darius Smith signed with the Vikings, getting more than one might have expected after an injury-plagued season, and will have to prove he still has plenty in the tank.

Follow Bob on Twitter @BobMorrisSports.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!