Broncos Place Veteran Defender on Injured Reserve
Denver Broncos defensive lineman Malcolm Roach will miss at least the first four games of the 2025 season after being placed on short-term injured reserve due to a calf strain, the team announced Saturday.
Roach, who suffered the injury during Thursday’s practice, will be eligible to return for Denver’s Week 5 tilt against the Philadelphia Eagles.
A former undrafted free agent, Roach spent his first three seasons in New Orleans, overlapping with head coach Sean Payton. He followed Payton to the Mile High City in March 2024, signing a two-year, $7 million contract to serve as the primary reserve behind starting nose tackle D.J. Jones.
Roach made all 17 appearances for the Broncos in 2024, logging 43 combined tackles (18 solo), five tackles for loss, eight quarterback hits, 2.5 sacks, and a forced fumble across 489 defensive snaps.
“There’s an optimism and a positive energy,” Payton said of Roach in July. ”With him, as soon as you find yourself maybe [thinking], ‘All right, it’s a hot day…’ He just has that energy and adds a lot to a room. It’s kind of contagious. You feel his presence—and to your point—sometimes you hear him before you see him. I don’t mind that with him.”
The Broncos made several roster moves after sending Roach to IR, promoting quarterback Sam Ehlinger, fullback Adam Prentice, and inside linebacker Levelle Bailey from the practice squad to the active roster ahead of Sunday’s season-opener versus the Tennessee Titans.
With Roach sidelined and third-round rookie Sai’vion Jones a healthy scratch, the Broncos opted to dress five defensive linemen against Tennessee: Zach Allen, John Franklin-Myers, DJ Jones, Eyioma Uwazurike, and Jordan Jackson.
Uwazurike, a 2022 draft pick, figures to assume Roach’s role as the first DT off the bench.
“It’s good to have him. It’s hard to be gone a year, and he was a young player,” Payton said in July of Uwazurike, who missed the 2023 campaign due to NFL suspension for gambling violations. ”So to have him now—this is an important camp, training camp and season for him. I thought he stood out a little bit today, it’s hard to obviously without the pads on. His size hits you, his athleticism. How he plays is infectious. So him having a full year heading into this season will serve him well. He was a young prospect. It’s hard for any player who sits a season, so he’s done a good job bouncing back.”