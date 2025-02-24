Broncos OLBs Coach Michael Wilhoite Arrested
Denver Broncos outside linebackers coach Michael Wilhoite was arrested in Denver on Sunday on suspicion of assaulting a police officer, 9NEWS' Mike Klis reported.
Wilhoite was booked on a second-degree charge of assaulting a peace officer and had a scheduled court appearance Monday morning. The incident allegedly occurred after he dropped off an individual at Denver International Airport, per Klis.
"According to probable cause statement, Wilhoite twice told police officer to 'shut the (bleep) up,' then punched officer, then was tased before driving off," he reported.
The Broncos released a brief statement concerning the matter.
"We are aware of a situation involving Michael Wilhoite that occurred Sunday and are in the process of gathering more information," the club told 9NEWS.
A former longtime 49ers linebacker, Wilhoite, 38, transitioned to the coaching world in 2019, hired by Sean Payton's Saints as a special teams assistant. He graduated to defensive assistant the following year then left to head up the Chargers' LB room from 2021-22.
Payton rehired Wilhoite in 2023 to lead Denver's OLB group. Under his tutelage, Nik Bonitto earned All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors this past season while fellow starter Jonathon Cooper notched a career-high 10.5 sacks en route to a $60 million contract extension.
