Broncos Expect 'Continued Development' from RT Mike McGlinchey
Mike McGlinchey had what many would conservatively describe as an inconsistent 2023 campaign, his first as the Denver Broncos' starting right tackle. Entering year two, and faced with the prospect of protecting the team's prized rookie quarterback, there's an expectation of stability being demanded from the $87.5 million lineman.
"There were a number of things that he brought in a positive way," head coach Sean Payton said of McGlinchey in June. "There are certain strengths he has, just like all these players, there are things we want to work on in the offseason. It’s very important to him. He comes from a winning program. I think that going into Year 2, you’re going to see his continued development. There’s a toughness to him in how he plays, but I’m glad we have him.”
A former first-round pick who played five seasons with the 49ers, McGlinchey made 16 starts for Denver after becoming the NFL's third-highest-paid RT in total value and guarantees ($52.5 million). He never came close to justifying the massive windfall, however.
According to Pro Football Focus, McGlinchey finished as the league's 39th-ranked tackle among 81 qualifiers. Although his run-blocking was passable (74.8 overall grade), the 6-foot-8, 315-pounder struggled in pass protection (63.5), charged with six sacks and nine penalties across 947 offensive snaps.
Now having marinated in the system, the hope marching forward is McGlinchey provides the metrics befitting his enormous paycheck. That will be especially paramount for an offensive line breaking in a new starting center — either Alex Forsyth, Luke Wattenberg, or Sam Mustipher.
And the club is confident that McGlinchey — as well as veteran left guard Ben Powers, who also joined the Broncos in 2023 — will ease the onboarding process.
"Where you land sometimes as a free agent—In both of their cases, they’re coming into a new place, but a new offense that’s trying to find some identity," Payton said in June. "Sometimes you can land on a Super Bowl contender your first year. A lot of it is just where you end up, but certainly both of those guys have filled in and provided not only leadership but quality play for us. I think in Year 2, you’re going to continue to see that curve, not just for the two of them but the group as general go up.”
