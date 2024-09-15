Mile High Huddle Hosts Fourth Annual Meet & Greet | Broncos-Steelers | Week 2
When the Denver Broncos' 2024 regular-season schedule was announced, it featured the possibility of three 'revenge' games. The Broncos will face head coach Sean Payton's former team — the New Orleans Saints — in Week 7, Nathaniel Hackett, Aaron Rodgers, and the New York Jets in Week 4, and Russell Wilson and the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2.
Only one of those potential 'revenge' games is at home, so we chose Week 2's Steelers tilt as the ideal frame for this year's Mile High Huddle Meet and Greet.
Each year, MHH's staff and roster of podcast hosts invite our listeners, readers, and biggest supporters to Empower Field at Mile High for a tailgate hang-out, giving us an opportunity to meet with our core community and celebrate a Broncos win.
It never disappoints.
Although Wilson is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's tilt vs. the Broncos, MHH will be there regardless of which quarterback the Steelers trot out. Through three years of hosting the event, the Broncos are a perfect 3-0 when the MHH Meet and Greet is in attendance.
So, if you're in Denver and planning on taking in Broncos-Steelers, come join us at Lot D at Empower Field at Mile High and help us conjure some Mile High Magic on behalf of the good guys. We'll be set up at 11 am MDT, with food and soft drinks — just look for the big blue MHH tent in Lot D.
Follow Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!