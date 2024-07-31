Broncos' TE Adkins, LB Nchami Involved in Practice 'Scuffle'
Denver Broncos tight end Nate Adkins and linebacker Durell Nchami had to be separated after a "scuffle" broke out on day six of training camp.
The brouhaha began Tuesday when Adkins delivered a block to which Nchami took exception, leading to a brief tussle that ended with other teammates intervening. The remainder of practice then continued as planned.
Broncos head coach Sean Payton indicated the matter would be resolved internally.
“It’s a scuffle. Sometimes it doesn’t bother me. In that case I think we’ll look at the film," Payton told reporters. "I think one player gets blocked pretty well and frustrated. I don’t want discipline fouls, and we’ve all seen it. We talked a little bit about it afterwards, but the guys are working hard.”
Both Adkins and Nchami were former undrafted free agents. Both are entering their second season in Denver. Both are fighting hard in the dog days of summer to crack the final roster at their respective positions.
This is merely the result of that competitive spirit — grown men hitting each other, again and again and again.
Training camp tussles are not only commonplace around the league, they're expected this time every year. Tuesday's might've been the first at Broncos Park in 2024, but it almost certainly won't be the last.
