Safety Talanoa Hufanga was conspicuously absent from the list of Denver Broncos selected to the 2026 Pro Bowl. The Broncos co-led the NFL in the most Pro Bowl selections this year, and when you count the players selected as alternates, 13 Mile-High players received consideration for the league's All-Star Game.

Not everyone can make it, but Hufanga's snub was curious. According to 9NEWS ' Mike Klis , Hufanga is listed as a fourth alternate, which means he's not getting an invite.

Count Broncos head coach Sean Payton among those surprised that Hufanga didn't make it. When asked if he thought Hufanga should have made it, Payton didn't equivocate.

“I think he’s had a fantastic season, so yes," Payton said on Tuesday. "But I’m just not privy to all the other things involved. He’s had a fantastic year for us.”

Klis dropped the full list of Broncos alternates on X.

Devon Key | Special Teams | First Alternate

Jonathon Cooper | OLB | Second Alternate

Bo Nix | QB | Second Alternate

| QB | Second Alternate Marvin Mims Jr. | PR/KR | Third Alternate

Adam Prentice | FB | Third Alternate

Alex Singleton | LB | Third Alternate

Talanoa Hufanga | S | Fourth Alternate

There have been some conflicting reports about whether certain players are first, second, third, or fourth alternates, but Klis is rarely wrong in his reporting. At 12-3, the Broncos certainly captured the NFL's attention, sending six players to the Pro Bowl — the most the team has had since 2016.

Here's a look at the six Broncos selected to the Pro Bowl on Tuesday, each of whom got the news via a phonce call from Coach Payton.

Zach Allen | DL

Garett Bolles | OT

Nik Bonitto | OLB

Quinn Meinerz | OG

Patrick Surtain II | CB

Courtland Sutton | WR

“I don’t recall it coming out the week before Christmas this year, but not only to reach out to those who made it, but there’s always a call or two to maybe a player that thought he was going to be on that list," Payton said. "I’m excited for all those guys. We have a ton of alternates, and it usually goes along with not only their performance but winning."

I'd guess two of the phone calls Payton made to guys who were perhaps expecting to be selected but weren't were to Hufanga and Mims. Perhaps Cooper, too. Definitely Nix.

Celebrating the First-Timers

Sep 29, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos offensive tackle Garett Bolles (72) celebrates after the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Empower Field at Mile High. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

However, as frustrating as the snubs can be, they don't erase the enormity of players like Allen, Bolles, and Meinerz earning their first Pro Bowl nods. How cool is that, especially for former draft picks the Broncos developed, like Bolles and Meinerz, both of whom were honestly snubbed last year?

“It’s definitely an honor. I don’t play this game for individual recognition, especially as an offensive lineman, but it is part of it," Meinerz said on Tuesday. "It’s an honor to be the starter for the AFC.”

Bonitto was happy to get the call, but his first comment of the day centered around his deserving teammates getting snubbed, like his pass-rushing partner, Cooper.

“That’s really cool. I feel like there could even be more guys that could have been put on there," Bonitto said. "But it’s pretty cool seeing how many people are getting rewarded for just a great play that we’ve had this year, and [I'm] excited to see everybody continue to keep going and continue to grow.”

Speaking of cool, Sutton getting the nod for the second time in his career, but the first since his 2019 break-out season, certainly qualifies. He and Bolles suffered long and hard during that period of organizational ineptitude following Super Bowl 50.

VJ's Gratification

Vance Joseph was the head coach when Bolles and Sutton were drafted. Seeing them get the Pro Bowl this year gave Joseph a special kick.

"It’s cool in all phases," Joseph said. "Obviously Courtland and Garett, they were my draft picks, so it’s fun to watch those guys have success.”

With team success comes individual accolades. If nothing else, the fact that 13 players garnered Pro Bowl recognition this year, with six selections, illustrates emphatically that the Denver Broncos are back.

