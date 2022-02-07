Denver's new head coach is bringing a new-school approach to teaching and that applies to the quarterback position.

Broncos Country is still in the feeling-out process when it comes to new head coach Nathaniel Hackett. But Denver Broncos fans are beginning to hear things that will excite them.

Peter King of NBC Sports caught up with Hackett to get a feel for how he'll go about his business, and the answers the first-time head coach provided reveal his ambition to usher in a new expansive wave of coaching.

Hackett also dropped his first golden reference to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers when he explained how he tried to reach his former superstar signal-caller.

“In Green Bay, when we were coaching the quarterbacks, I always found if I could get Aaron to laugh, I accomplished something,” Hackett said. “But I’ve been with a lot of different quarterbacks, and they always know I’ll put them in position to excel, and I’ll always have their backs.”

That might sound like Hackett's simply selling the Broncos to Rodgers, but his plan stretches a lot further into a brave new future of teaching football and Denver now forms the vanguard.

When it comes to the hotly rumored Rodgers-to-Denver trade rumors, King tried to get Hackett on the record. Instead, he took the savvy politician's route.

“I’m the coach of the Denver Broncos," Hackett said. "He plays for Green Bay.”

Regardless of whether Rodgers ends up in Denver, or the Broncos draft a first-rounder, or even if it's Drew Lock under center, Hackett knows he has a reputation among signal-callers. And whichever collection of players ultimately makes up Denver's QB room in 2022, Hackett's track record creates optimism that things will soon change.

"I’ve been with a lot of different quarterbacks, and they always know I’ll put them in position to excel, and I’ll always have their backs," Hackett told King.

Hackett plans to hire an expert in education and technology to coach the coaches and improve their performance levels, with the intention to improve engagement with the players.

“I think he can open up a new world of technology and learning for our players,” Hackett told King of the new position.

The emphasis is on packaging the information differently so that his players don’t tap out during the learning process.

“In football, when you’re putting in the playbook, it’s called ‘install.’ You really should call it ‘teach.’ Sometimes, when you see coaches coach, players are sleeping in meetings," Hackett told King. "That can’t happen. I want them to walk into the classroom excited to learn. It won’t be me, or our coaches, just talking. It will always be us interacting."

When it comes to his overall approach and philosophy, pin any badge on it you like, but Denver's new head coach is going to incorporate a fair amount of left-field thinking so he can put his stamp on the organization and football in general.

“I’m a little bit of an outlier in this profession. I love being different,” Hackett told King. “I majored in neurobiology in college, and there was a chance I was going into the medical field. But what the different paths taught me is there’s not just one way to do anything. I decided I loved coaching football. It’s so dynamic, so diverse, so ever-changing. You’d better be able to engage this generation of players. This is the YouTube generation.”

Throughout the league, the trend is to bring in bright and inventive minds that can more easily connect with players closer to their own age. In the digital age of computer tablets on the sideline, it’s no surprise to hear that Hackett embraces all things tech.

“I am paperless,” Hackett said. “When I left Green Bay to come here, I had two or three boxes, and no-heavy ass boxes.”

