Report: Broncos' Turner-Yell Suffers Brutal Injury in Return Game

The Denver Broncos have placed safety Delarrin Turner-Yell on the practice-squad injured list, 9NEWS' Mike Klis reported Tuesday, citing the NFL's transaction wire.

Turner-Yell, promoted to the active roster for the occasion, suffered a knee injury during Sunday's loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars — his first game back since tearing his ACL in 2023.

"Football can be cruel sometimes," Klis rightly noted.

A 2022 fifth-round selection, Turner-Yell has made only 31 career appearances since being drafted by Denver, totaling 43 combined tackles, two fumble recoveries, and a pass deflection across 777 snaps, the majority of which have come on special teams.

"We have a real clear vision for him. [He has] a bright future," head coach Sean Payton said in 2024.

The Broncos waived Turner-Yell at final cuts in August and subsequently re-signed him to the practice squad.

Based on all accounts, it appears his season has prematurely ended. Again.

Jul 24, 2025; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos safety Delarrin Turner-Yell (32) during Denver Broncos Training Camp. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Speaking of Safeties ...

The NFL announced Tuesday that six Broncos players were named to the 2026 Pro Bowl: right guard Quinn Meinerz, left tackle Garett Bolles, wide receiver Courtland Sutton, outside linebacker Nik Bonitto, defensive lineman Zach Allen, and cornerback Patrick Surtain II. Quarterback Bo Nix was also named a second alternate.

“I’m always mindful of when it comes out," Payton told reporters. "I don’t recall it coming out the week before Christmas this year, but not only to reach out to those who made it, but there’s always a call or two to maybe a player that thought he was going to be on that list. I talked to Quinn last year. I said, ‘Here’s how this thing goes, you ready? When you’re young, you’re a year late getting in. Now, there’s going to be a Pro Bowl you make on the other end, where someone else should be.’ I’m excited for all those guys. We have a ton of alternates, and it usually goes along with not only their performance but winning. It used to be a game. That used to be pretty cool too.”

Conspicuously absent from the list, however, was standout safety Talanoa Hufanga, who many feel should've earned a spot on the AFC Pro Bowl roster. Including Payton.

“I think he’s had a fantastic season, so yes," he said. "But I’m just not privy to all the other things involved. He’s had a fantastic year for us.”