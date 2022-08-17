Report: Broncos OL Netane Muti Undergoes Knee Surgery, Out 3-4 Weeks

Netane Muti's knee injury that required evaluation — that's prevented him from practicing — also required corrective intervention. Per 9News' Mike Klis, the Broncos offensive lineman underwent arthroscopic surgery earlier this month and will miss an estimated 3-4 weeks, butting up against Denver's regular season opener at Seattle.

"Well, he’s obviously had a procedure, so he’s going to be a couple more weeks," head coach Nathaniel Hackett confirmed Monday.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Muti has not seen the field since Aug. 5 while mending his knee ailment, the extent of which remains unclear. Prior to getting hurt, the third-year blocker was competing to start at guard, potentially unseating Dalton Risner or Quinn Meinerz. As it is, Muti appears locked into a top backup job, his ticket to the 53-man roster punched.

“He’s gained ground in the sense of [being] another [gap-]type body type," offensive coordinator Justin Outten said of Muti in July. "When you look at him, you’re saying, ‘OK this is a guy that’s going to play downhill’. Another athletic guy that can move in this system at the guard position. ... Those two guys [Muti and Meinerz] are battling each and every day and they both have really good characteristics that fit our system."

A 2020 sixth-round draft pick, Muti has appeared in 19 games for the Broncos, starting four. He logged 317 offensive snaps last season, allowing four sacks and drawing a 59.0 overall grade from Pro Football Focus.

Veteran guard/center Graham Glasgow will replace Muti for the duration of preseason — Saturday at Buffalo and Aug. 27 versus Minnesota.

Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!