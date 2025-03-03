3 NFL Combine TEs to Cross Off Broncos' 'Joker' List
The Denver Broncos' search for a mismatch tight end is an open secret. Sean Payton calls it ‘joker,' but not every tight end in the 2025 NFL draft class fits the bill.
After analyzing the tight ends' performance at the NFL Combine, both the position drills and the athletic testing, a few names can be crossed off Denver's list of 'joker' candidates. That doesn’t totally remove them as options for the Broncos, though — just not the 'joker.'
The Broncos need to revamp the tight end room due to how lackluster it was last season. The following three tight ends could still be options for the Broncos, but not as that mismatch player they're hunting for.
Regarding athletic testing, there are multiple aspects to analyze for tight ends, especially receiving options. The 10-yard split, overall 40-yard dash time, and the short shuttle can help predict receiving success at tight end.
Of course, there are some exceptions, but a 1.58-second 10-yard split, a 4.72-second 40 time, and a 4.45-second short shuttle are the maxmiums teams look for. While some of the tight ends I'll mention today may be close to these numbers, when it comes to the NFL, there's a significant difference in speed within three hundredths of a second.
Gunnar Helm Doesn't Count
Initially, Helm was going to be included on this list. Athleticism matters for tight end success in the NFL, and he tested out poorly.
However, we learned that Helm sprained his ankle on a false start in his first 40-yard dash attempt, so he's still in the 'joker' running based on his game tape.
Bryson Nesbit | North Carolina
Nesbit isn't a blocking tight end in any way, shape, or form. He weighed under 240 pounds but has the length you want to see in the big slot-type tight ends.
Now, Nesbit didn’t do the short shuttle, but his 4.88s 40 and 1.61s split are over the maximums for a receiving tight end. Could he be an exception? Sure, but most exceptions stick around as blockers in the NFL while developing as receivers. That isn’t a pathway for Nesbit.
Jackson Hawes | Georgia Tech
Hawes should still be an option for the Broncos because he is such an elite blocker — better than some of the offensive linemen in this class — but not as that 'joker.' While playing at Georgia Tech, he didn’t get many opportunities as a receiver, but his showing at the Senior Bowl made some believe there was room for more.
Athletically, Hawes hit the marks for the short shuttle (4.4s) and 10-yard split (1.56s), but his 40 time was 4.82s. His blocking could see him develop into a mismatch and keep him on a roster as another possible exception.
Moliki Matavao | UCLA
There is no short shuttle, but Matavao’s 1.6s 10-yard split and 4.81s 40 time are over the thresholds you look for. While he has the size for a blocker, there isn’t much development there to start with.
As with Nesbit, Matavao doesn’t offer up the blocking to develop into that mismatch you’ve seen with other exceptions. However, he should still be an option for Denver because he could be a reliable receiver, just not necessarily as a mismatch.
Bottom Line
Why does the Combine testing matter? When we convert 40-yard dash speed to miles per hour, Nesbit and Hawes are the slowest tight ends in the last five NFL Combines, and Matavaeo is the sixth-slowest. They're all part of a group of six who didn’t break 21mph.
Simply put, to be a mismatch receiving tight end, speed matters. It's a significant element in making the tight end too big for defensive backs to cover and too fast and athletic for linebackers. That's even more true as linebackers are getting faster in the NFL.
