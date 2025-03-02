NFL Combine: Biggest Winners & Losers from Position Drills | RBs
The Denver Broncos continue the search for Sean Payton's ‘joker’ weapon by looking hard at the running backs in the 2025 NFL draft class. The running backs took the field for the third day of the NFL Scouting Combine, and some had a great showing to help make their case that they could fill Payton's role.
At the podium, some talked about the Broncos communicating what they’re looking for at the position and how they could fit. And we know the Broncos met formally with upwards of 10 backs this week at the Combine.
When it comes to the actual position drills on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium, there were some big winners and losers at running back. Let's break it down, keeping in mind that the athletic testing isn’t included.
Winners
Dylan Sampson | Tennesse
The best back of the day, Sampson is such a smooth mover and makes everything look easy. He nailed every drill with near-perfect execution. If the Broncos don’t land a running back at 20, and Sampson is there at 51, it may be hard to pass on him.
Woody Marks | USC
Marks is the best receiving back in the class, but he answered some questions with the rushing drills. The footwork was clean, though not the smoothest, but his reaction time was superb.
Marcus Yarns | Delaware
While Yarns' first two rushing drills weren’t the best, he was solid. However, he took off and separated in the receiving drills. It was some of the best work of the day.
Trevor Etienne | Georgia
Etienne would likely be viewed higher if it weren't for injuries, but he helped himself with the fieldwork. Every drill was clean and consistent. His footwork was smooth, his cuts were sharp, and he tracked the ball well in the receiving drills.
Jordan James | Oregon
James didn’t have many receiving opportunities in college but did exceptionally well in the receiving drills. He isn’t the fastest, but he has a good burst and displayed that through the drills, and his reaction time is NFL level.
Losers
Raheim Sanders | South Carolina
While Sanders did well in a few drills, his biggest issue was keeping his balance and feet under him. He slipped out of his cuts multiple times, and the instant reaction drills showed a delayed reaction time.
Ollie Gordon II | Oklahoma State
As a tall and long running back, Gordon is very intriguing, especially with his ability to throw as you can incorporate trick plays. The issue is that he plays tall, which leads to problems with his cuts. He may be a pure downhill runner in the NFL with limited traits to work outside or as a receiver.
Ja’Quinden Jackson | Arkansas
Jackson has a well-built back but is tight in the hips, and his feet are plodding when going through his cuts. He has the traits to be the third back in a committee, but his role will likely be limited as he has confirmed concerns in his game.
Ulysses Bentley IV | Ole Miss
Bently was rough all around, and he was pushing to hear his name called in the draft. His footwork was slow and clunky, and he had to slow and gather into his cuts instead of being crisp on a dime.
Donovan Edwards | Michigan
The Michigan back is more of a receiving back who can split out wide. While he did well with the athletic testing, the position drills were rough. His footwork was poor, and his feet were heavy.
Edwards was slow in the instant reaction drills and would have to pause. You wanted to see him stand out in the receiving drills as a pass-catching back, but he also struggled there.
