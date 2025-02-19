NFL Media: Broncos' Franklin-Myers 'First Candidate for Release'
Not that they need to, but the Denver Broncos can save a sizable chunk of change by parting with a veteran contributor this offseason.
NFL.com's Matt Okada recently billed Broncos defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers as the "first candidate for release" — a potential move that would clear $7 million in 2025 salary-cap space.
"The Broncos are right in the middle of the league in cap space and have a promising quarterback (Bo Nix) on his rookie contract, so they’re not in bad shape financially," Okada wrote Monday. "That said, if they want to make extra room -- perhaps to acquire some weaponry for Nix -- the first candidate for release would be John Franklin-Myers. Despite appearing in all 17 games (16 starts), Franklin-Myers played just 46 percent of defensive snaps. He still managed seven sacks and 18 QB hits on those snaps, which is a solid production rate, but he carries a $10 million cap hit in 2025 and can be released prior to June 1 for $7 million in savings. It’s not a necessary move by any means, but it’s a possible one, depending on Denver’s priorities."
Acquired in a post-draft trade with the New York Jets, Franklin-Myers tallied 40 combined tackles (18 solo), eight tackles for loss, 18 quarterback hits, and seven sacks across all 17 appearances for the Broncos. He graded out as Pro Football Focus' No. 11 interior defender among 118 qualifiers.
"We had a good front line, then we had depth. Really that’s the trick on defense. Having a wave in the defensive line," general manager George Paton said in January.
Paton's remarks suggest the Broncos will keep intact — or even add to — their defensive front rather than subtract from it. The team has a projected $41.7 million in available salary cap space (before any roster moves are made), and will easily be able to absorb Franklin-Myers' hit.
