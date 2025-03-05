Broncos Land Combine Darling & 'Joker' Candidate in 2-Round ESPN Mock Draft
The Denver Broncos are obviously hoping to walk away with an offensive weapon with the No. 20 overall selection in the 2025 NFL draft. However, being toward the bottom of the first round, thanks to a surprisingly good season and making the playoffs for the first time since Peyton Manning was under center, Denver has less power in what options may be available when it's finally on the clock.
So what is Denver to do if Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, Penn State tight end Tyler Warren, and Michigan tight end Colston Loveland are all off the board by pick 20?
Fortunately, there will still be enticing and viable options to add a long-term building block to the roster should the top “joker” options and offensive weapons be off the board. That’s what ESPN draft analyst Jordan Reid projects in his latest two-round mock draft.
With Jeanty off the board at No. 6 to Las Vegas, Warren picked by New Orleans at No. 9, and Loveland off to Indianapolis at No. 14, what direction could the Broncos go at pick 20?
According to Reid, the Broncos could instead take an absolute physical freak and perhaps the singularly most impressive athlete at the 2025 NFL Combine in South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori.
Measuring in at 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds, Emmanwori had the best weight-adjusted Combine of any strong safety in the history of the event. Running a 4.38-second 40-yard dash (99th percentile) with a 1.56-second 10-yard split (87th percentile), his jumps were even more impressive, with a 43-inch vertical (99th percentile) and an 11-foot-6-inch broad (99th percentile).
It’s not just that Emmanwori is a Combine darling; he had a phenomenal year for the Gamecocks and was already considered a first-round caliber prospect despite playing one of the most devalued positions in the NFL. Given his size, he won’t always match up ideally vs. a receiver in the slot, as players with his combination of explosiveness and size are not always as fluid in change of direction, but Emmanwori can still line up in the slot against tight ends, play split-field zone, drop down into the box from a pre-snap two-high shell, or even play single-high from time-to-time.
As Reid states, Emmanwori would give the Broncos more "coverage options" to "complement" their league-leading pass rush. Reid believes head coach Sean Payton would "love" having Emmanwori in his secondary.
Despite not landing a “joker” in Round 1, Reid hopefully drives home the point that the draft is more than a team’s first-round pick. With the 51st overall selection in this mock, Reid selected Miami tight end Elijah Arroyo for Denver.
Arroyo had a fantastic season catching passes from what could be the No. 1 overall pick in Cam Ward. Arroyo, a former highly rated high school recruit, had dealt with a number of injuries in his collegiate career but finally stayed healthy in 2024 to the tune of 35 receptions for 590 yards and seven touchdowns.
Arroyo's 8.9 yards-after-catch per reception ranked second among tight ends with at least 30 targets last season, so while he wasn't a high-volume target, he was efficient and explosive when called upon.
After a really strong Senior Bowl measuring in at 6-foot-4 and 251 pounds, Arroyo reaggravated a knee injury that kept him from testing in Indianapolis. He's an obvious athletic mismatch with the requisite frame to improve as a blocker, but his injury history will be the sticking point for any team evaluating him as an early Day 2 option as April inches closer.
The Broncos may not have walked away with their offensive weapon of choice in Round 1 in Reid’s latest mock, but the team could use a long-term building block with star potential in the spine of the defense, which Emmanwori could provide. Furthermore, as Reid’s selection of Arroyo indicates, there are options beyond Round 1 that could still potentially fulfill that "joker" role this upcoming season and beyond.
