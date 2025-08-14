Nick Gargiulo Emerging as Key to Broncos’ Future O-Line
The Denver Broncos have their starting offensive line for the 2025 season, but the unit's status for the 2026 season is up in the air. With Luke Wattenberg poised to be a free agent next year and Ben Powers as a likely cap casualty, they could be looking for a new starting center and left guard in 2026.
While you don’t want to look too far ahead, part of the point of the preseason is to build your roster for the upcoming season, but also find possible replacement options to fill holes that are created through free agency or cuts. Preemptive moves and decisions are part of the NFL. That's why Nick Gargiulo’s showing in training camp is noteworthy.
Again, the starting unit is set, so Gargiulo won’t see the field this year, barring injury, but he can inspire confidence from the coaching staff as a potential starter next year. If he can do that, it could help the Broncos save money or avoid using early draft picks to build their offensive line.
Now, Gargiulo, a 2024 seventh-round pick, didn’t see the field as a rookie and had a bad preseason. The Broncos stuck with him, and so far, it has paid off. The start of camp has been solid; Gargiulo had a good preseason debut against the San Fracnsisco 49ers and is a close protector of Bo Nix.
In Gargiulo's preseason game against the 49ers, only four offensive linemen played more snaps, and he outplayed all of them. He played 28 total snaps and was the only Broncos offensive lineman to play on both sides of the line, with 22 snaps at right guard and six at left guard.
Flipping sides can be difficult and is often viewed as more complex than switching from tackle to guard. Multiple former offensive linemen refer to it as trying to write with your other hand. Your technique is all flipped, and if you aren’t used to it or uncomfortable with it, you’re risking an injury to yourself or a teammate.
So, when Gargiulo switched to left guard, it's noteworthy that he looked comfortable and played as well as he did on the right side, although it was a small sample size. As camp and preseason march on, it will be interesting to see whether he gets more time on the left side, to provide a possible replacement to Powers after this season, and take advantage of having two years left on his rookie deal.
Now, Alex Forsyth is the heir apparent at the center position to replace Wattenberg, but there isn’t one for Powers — until now. Gargiulo is an option, but so are Calvin Throckmorton and Alex Palczewski. The Broncos are looking for someone to step up and seize the day.
While Powers hasn’t been a terrible player for the Broncos, he has not played at the caliber the Broncos are paying him for. That puts him at risk of being a cap casualty.
The Takeaway
Gargiulo's continued improvement could make it more likely that they move on from Powers, or even Throckmorton or Palczewski stepping up. However, Palczewski seems to be the heir apparent for Mike McGlinchey at right tackle after the 2026 season, but that's still a way off.
Gargiulo is having a good camp and had a great game against the 49ers, but he still needs to build on that. Despite not having a starting spot open this year, he is still competing for a starting spot, but it's in 2026.