Broncos Suffer Christmas Setback as Offensive Starter Heads to IR

The Denver Broncos are going to be without center Luke Wattenberg for the foreseeable future. Just hours ahead of their Christmas Night tilt with the Kansas City Chiefs, Wattenberg was placed on injured reserve, the Broncos announced.

According to 9NEWS ' Mike Klis , Wattenberg could return if the Broncos strike deep into the playoffs.

"A source told 9NEWS Wattenberg's injury does not appear to be season-ending (providing the Broncos get past the second round of the playoffs)," Klis wrote.

The Injury Bug Strikes

It's a shocking setback and emblematic of how badly the injury bug has stricken the Broncos in the past two weeks. Starting safety Brandon Jones was placed on IR with a pectoral injury following the Broncos' Week 15 win over the Green Bay Packers.

Against the Jacksonville Jaguars last week, the Broncos lost Wattenberg, while rookie wideout Pat Bryant (concussion) and linebacker Dre Greenlaw (hamstring) suffered injuries that will keep them out of Thursday night's game at Arrowhead Stadium. Backup tight end Nate Adkins, who also happens to be Denver's best blocker at the position, was also injured vs. Jacksonville (knee), and will miss the Chiefs game.

The Broncos stayed mostly healthy throughout the regular season, with a few bumps in the road, like running back J.K. Dobbins, who was lost for the season following Week 10. These injuries to key starters will test the Broncos' mettle as these games tighten and the playoffs arrive.

The Broncos have already clinched a playoff berth, while the AFC West crown and No. 1 seed in the AFC remain up for grabs, but within Denver's control. That's the good news.

Enter Alex Forsyth

Aug 16, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos center Alex Forsyth (54) during the game Arizona Cardinals during the second quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Replacing Wattenberg will be Forsyth, a 2023 seventh-round pick out of Oregon. Forsyth has experience snapping to Nix dating back to their time together at Oregon, and including last season when Wattenberg went down.

Forsyth started four games in relief of Wattenberg last season, so that experience should serve him moving forward. It's a real setback, though, losing Wattenberg, as he's played very well since the Broncos gave him a four-year, $48 million extension during the Week 12 bye.

Forsyth is 26 and while the Broncos signaled their commitment to Wattenberg this season, this injury gives the former Duck another chance to prove himself. The Broncos value Forsyth, especially his football IQ, and leaned on him during the pre-draft evaluation of Nix last season.

Just when the Broncos were getting their original starting five back on the field, with left guard Ben Powers returning from IR last week, Wattenberg goes down. It's a tough development this late in the year.

In other roster moves, the Broncos announced that tight end Marcedes Lewis and offensive guard Calvin Throckmorton were promoted from the practice squad to the 53-man roster, while running back Cody Schrader was waived. The Broncos also elevated linebacker Levelle Bailey and wide receiver Michael Bandy to the gameday roster.

