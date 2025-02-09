Nik Bonitto Opens Up on Broncos' Losing Culture & Locker Room Transformation
Denver Broncos Pro Bowl rush linebacker Nik Bonitto is making the media rounds, and his latest stop was on the Pivot Podcast hosted by ESPN analyst and former NFL safety Ryan Clark, along with former linebacker Channing Crowder.
Clark focused on Bonitto’s career before the NFL, referencing how in high school and then at the University of Oklahoma, he was a part of “winning programs.” That experience was followed by a rough first year in Denver under the pall of the Nathaniel Hackett/Russell Wilson experiment.
Sean Payton replaced Hackett in 2023, while Bo Nix replaced Wilson in 2024, ushering in a new era, which saw Bonitto turn a corner in Year 3, finishing with 13.5 sacks and earning dual Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors. Clark and Crowder discussed that rough start in Denver with Bonitto, who shared some interesting insights on just how bad the culture really was.
“It was tough, bro because that was my first losing season damn near ever, so I’m just like, 'what do we do?' I’m just kind of looking around... Everybody—it's kind of weird. I don’t know if y’all have ever been in it, but it’s tough to kind of want to keep motivated and pushing yourself because some dudes in there are just trying to collect a check in there," Bonitto told Clark and Crowder. "It's like, 'Bro, we don’t got no dogs, for real.' But at the same time, I’m realizing, like, that’s kind of why they drafted me, guys that come from winning programs to kind of like change the culture of what’s going on. That’s why they brought in Russ at the time. He’s been in Super Bowls, he’s been around winning and winning teams, so just kind of going through that year, it kind of showed me a lot about myself, and at the same time. We've got guys now that are just trying to come in and just change the culture, so it's been really cool since then."
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Bonitto’s words illustrate just how depressing the Hackett era was — a coach way in over his head who was never a leader of men. Hackett lost the locker room as many were making business decisions and freelancing on the field.
The Wilson trade was ultimately a failure, but adding players who had been winners to rebuild the culture helped the Broncos climb out of that hole a lot faster than perhaps most teams could have. Wilson was a misstep, but Bonitto, and others, helped put the franchise back on track.
Thankfully, culture is Payton's speciality, on top of his offensive acumen. The Broncos hired a true culture-changer, for the better, and once Payton got his quarterback, it was the tide that raised all the ships in Denver, including Bonitto's.
Bonitto shed even more light on the apathy in the Broncos locker room during his rookie year.
“That's something I noticed like my rookie year. Halfway through the season, dudes were talking about 'Cancun on three.' Bro, I’m like, 'What are we doing?'" Bonitto told Clark and Crowder. "But at the same time, that’s the kind of losing culture we kind of came into in Denver. So, yeah, it was really tough. I came in to win a [champion]ship year one. I’ve never kind of lost in any way—in any sort of fashion—like either high school or college, so that was definitely new to me. But it's been better, for sure. I know we've got guys in the locker room that are trying to win and that can do that."
Bonitto not taking losing lightly is a breath of fresh air after several years of toxic mediocrity. He has become an outstanding player, motivator, and teammate.
With more additions like Bonitto, the Broncos will have the chance to be perennial playoff contenders, and maybe one day in the not-too-distant future, win a Super Bowl.
Recommended Articles
Follow Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on Instagram, X, and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!