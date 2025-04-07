Two Broncos Stars Make The Athletic's Top-30 Free Agents of 2026 List
It has been a while since the Denver Broncos have produced many coveted free agents, but as things stand, they will in 2026. Of course, the Broncos will likely re-sign a few of these players, but having two players on The Athletic's top 30 free agents of 2026 list is a big deal.
The two Broncos are predictable, with rush linebacker Nik Bonitto and defensive end Zach Allen making the list. Bonitto was ranked No. 13 with Allen at No. 30. It's worth noting that only seven of the top 30 impending free agents last year ended up hitting the market. There's a good chance both Broncos won’t hit the market, and in the case of Allen, it's all but guaranteed due to the void years in his contract.
“He brings far more as a pass rusher than a run defender at this stage of his career. But we have seen players in this profile get paid in free agency," Daniel Popper wrote of Bonitto. "Bryce Huff signed for $17.03 million in average annual value in 2024.”
Popper's point about Bonitto's play against the run is a good one. Bonitto was a liability last season, outside a handful of highlight plays.
That's a critical area he must improve, which can cloud his value to the Broncos. While Bonitto is a great sack artist, the value of designated pass rushers may be lower than what he may be searching for in a new contract.
What's next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
It's surprising to see Allen ranked lower on the list than Bonitto, as he does much more for the defense. Allen was one of the NFL's best interior defensive linemen last year.
Allen played 103 snaps more than the next-highest defensive lineman in the league. Also, he played the fifth-most snaps for the Broncos defense last year and nearly 300 more than Bonitto.
“Allen was a problem for interior offensive lines in 2024. His 81 pressures were second among interior defensive linemen, trailing only Kansas City’s Chris Jones. Teams are looking for pass-rush juice on the interior," Popper wrote. "Allen has it with his power and unrelenting motor. He cashed out in free agency 2023, and he will get a lucrative third contract before he hits 30.”
Allen is still relatively young at a position that often delivers a high level of performance until the mid-30s. While cornerback Patrick Surtain II is the straw that stirs the drink for coverage, Allen is the guy who does that for the defensive front.
Again, Bonitto is a good player, but Allen is great, so ranking him 26th and below Bonitto is a little cringe-worthy. Allen can demand a contract of $26-plus million per year, while Bonitto may be in the low $20M range, and contracts speak to how teams value players.
Recommended Articles
Time will tell whether either of these players hit free agency and which one the Broncos value higher when it comes to extensions and sticking around.
Join the most outspoken fanbase in Denver Broncos land! Connect with Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on Instagram, X, and Facebook, and subscribe on YouTube for daily live-stream podcasts!