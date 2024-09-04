QB Bo Nix Among Broncos Captains for 2024 Season
The Denver Broncos will have six team captains for the 2024 season, five of whom are donning the sacred patch for the first time in their respective careers.
As selected by the players, the Broncos announced Wednesday that its captains are quarterback Bo Nix, wide receiver Courtland Sutton, right guard Quinn Meinerz, cornerback Patrick Surtain II, inside linebacker Alex Singleton, and kicker Wil Lutz. Only Sutton has previously been bestowed the honor.
Of note, Nix becomes the first Denver rookie captain since legendary running back Floyd Little drew the title in 1967. The 12th overall pick will also be the franchise's first rookie QB since Hall-of-Famer John Elway to start a season opener when the Broncos face the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.
Surtain, meanwhile, was announced as captain just hours after inking a four-year, $96 million contract extension that makes him the highest-paid defensive back in NFL history. The deal, averaging $24 million per season, reportedly includes $77.5 million guaranteed.
Meinerz, widely considered among the league's top interior linemen, signed a four-year, $72 million extension in July.
