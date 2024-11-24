Notable Broncos Snubbed as Hall-of-Fame Cuts Down to Semi-Finalists List
The Denver Broncos are under-represented in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, especially players of the Pat Bowlen era. But as the voting committees cut down the modern-era players to 25 semi-finalists, sadly, no Broncos players will be represented in the upcoming Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2025.
As the Hall of Fame committees make a series of reduction votes in each category, throughout the NFL season and in the modern-era category, 167 players were originally considered. The Broncos lacked representation in the final 50 list, let alone the 25 semi-finalists.
Today's article uses Pro Football Reference’s Hall of Fame Monitor statistics as an illustration of each player. As a general rule, the average Hall-of-Fame player for each position has a standard score of around 100, and the HoF Monitor statistic will be in parentheses when discussing each player.
Who are the most notable Broncos snubs, and what are their chances moving forward? Let's examine.
Demaryius Thomas (43.93) & Rod Smith (71.07) | WRs
These two are grouped together as they're arguably the two greatest receivers in franchise history. Both Thomas and Smith had consistent years of regular-season production and had defining moments in the playoffs and Super Bowl. Thomas was in his first year of eligibility for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, while Smith was in his 17th.
In a glittering career that was sadly affected by Achilles injuries and life-altering health problems after 2019, Thomas had two second-team All-Pro selections and five Pro Bowl nods, accruing 9,763 yards and 63 touchdowns on 724 receptions. Smith also had two second-team All-Pro nods and three Pro-Bowl selections, totaling 11,389 yards and 68 touchdowns on 849 receptions.
The omission of these two Broncos greats largely speaks to the quality of receivers who were picked as semi-finalists, with Anquan Boldin (81.02), Torry Holt (108.72), Steve Smith (99.91), Hines Ward (75.67), and Reggie Wayne (110.64) all being named as semi-finalists. The wide receiver position is one of these loaded positions with a considerable log am and next year doesn't figure to get easier for Thomas and Smith, with Larry Fitzgerald (141.09) appearing to be a sure-fire first-year lock for the Hall of Fame.
Smith has a better chance of eventually getting in and leveraging his production as a former undrafted free agent, but his best chance is if Sterling Sharpe (72.25) gets in through the Senior committee.
Did the HoF get it right? Yes and Yes. Thomas’ Hall-of-Fame credentials will be viewed through the lens of ‘what if’ to a large extent — and while he is a Broncos’ Ring of Fame-caliber player, his Canton chances were sadly always going to be quite remote.
Smith’s best chance would appear to be through the Senior committee when his 25 years of modern-era eligibility run out, as there is such a log jam at the receiver position.
Neil Smith (73.55) | DE
Smith spent three years in Denver, but his time was very impactful. As a Bronco, he helped the team to two Super Bowl victories, being named second-team All-Pro and a Pro-Bowler in 1997.
But Smith's career credentials are considerable, being named a first-team All-Pro in 1993, a three-time second-team All-Pro, and a six-time Pro-Bowler, as well as earning a spot on the NFL 1990s All-Decade Team. His Hall of Fame score of 73.55 puts him in the same ballpark as Jared Allen and Lee Roy Selmon and is notably above contemporaries such as Richard Dent and Charles Haley.
Did the Hall get it right? No. Smith’s omission is particularly egregious, as his modern-era eligibility will run out after next year and because Robert Mathis (47.65) was named as a semi-finalist. Smith should have been in already.
Tom Nalen (67.53) | C
The center position is considerably under-represented in Canton. Just eight centers who played into the 1960s or later are enshrined.
Nalen is a one-time first-team All-Pro, a two-time second-team All-Pro, and a five-time Pro-Bowler. He led one of the most influential offensive lines in NFL history that paved the way for 10 1,000-yard rushers and a 2,000-yard rusher.
It could get even more difficult for Nalen to get into Canton, with Maurkice Pouncey becoming eligible next year and Alex Mack the year after.
Did the Hall get it right? Yes, barely. The Broncos’ offensive line of the late 1990s to early 2000s gets overlooked considerably. However, if the Hall was to right the center wrong, getting Nalen in sooner rather than later would be a good start.
In terms of interior blockers, Marshall Yanda, Steve Wisniewski, and Jahri Evans were named as semi-finalists and figure to have a higher chance of getting in.
Aqib Talib (45.90) | CB
Talib was a first-year eligible player for the Hall. A first-team and second-team All-Pro, as well as a five-time Pro Bowl selection, Talib’s Hall-of-Fame resume is best viewed through the lens of being the secondary lynchpin of the Broncos' dominant 2015-17 defenses, locking up opposing teams’ No. 1 receivers and allowing the defensive backfield to operate with tight, man-to-man coverage.
Did the Hall get it right? Yes. Talib was a brilliant player for the Broncos, but frankly, he isn’t even the most egregious Broncos cornerback omission this year (Louis Wright in the senior process would come to mind).
Overall, Talib’s HoF chances would appear to be remote because of his overall resume and body of work. When his time comes, Chris Harris Jr. figures to have more of a chance, having a significantly higher PFR Hall of Fame Monitor score and being named to the 2010s All-Decade team.
While the Broncos continue to be under-represented, these omissions are not particularly egregious, save for Smith. Regarding Broncos representation in Canton this time around, it will come down to whether Dan Reeves or Mike Shanahan can advance further in the coach category.
