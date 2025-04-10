Mel Kiper Jr. Endorses UNC RB as Ideal Fit for Broncos
The Denver Broncos' glaring need at running back will see the rubber meet the road in the NFL draft later this month. Broncos GM George Paton has planted his flag in the sand regarding his team's intentions to fill the backfield void behind quarterback Bo Nix.
The draft matchmaking continues at a furious pace, and the levels of intrigue still exist beyond Paton's refreshing admission that the Broncos "will" take a running back. The truth is, Heisman Trophy runner-up Ashton Jeanty will likely be beyond the Broncos' reach when they pick at No. 20 overall.
Even so, the second-ranked running back on the board — North Carolina's Omarion Hampton — could still be available, but perhaps only in a trade-up scenario, per ESPN's draft guru Mel Kiper Jr.
Kiper joined Andrew Mason of Orange & Blue Today to dish on how the Broncos might pivot in Round 1, and Hampton's name came up yet again, especially relative to the prospect of a trade-up.
"That's where Sean Payton has to decide. Are some of those second-round running backs, are we good enough with them, feel strong enough about them, to wait for them, or do we need to go get Hampton, who's a cut above?" Kiper told Mason. "If they feel there's a significant difference from Hampton to the third running back, whether it's [TreVeyon] Henderson, [Quinshon] Judkins, Kaleb Johnson at Iowa, whoever it may be, then they have to look at Hampton if he's there at 20, or as you say, do they want to trade up? We'll see."
For as much as the Broncos are keying on the abundant crop of running backs, the sheer depth of the class this year allows plenty of opportunity to get creative if need be. The degrees of flexibility don't stop there, as Kiper believes the Broncos' interest in first-round receivers is genuine.
"But also look at wide receiver at some point," Kiper told Mason. "That's why, Tetairoa McMillan, if he were there, would make sense. Another weapon for Bo. Or, like I say, take the running back, and you could really flip McMillan. I know a lot of people think Dallas could take McMillan. Fine, Dallas takes McMillan. There's a chance Hampton could be there at Denver, and I think Hampton would be—to really help—you'd get a complete back. He had two years of great productivity even with Drake [Maye]. He lost Drake, but he still produced big-time, okay? So, even though they knew to key on— the opponent knew who was going to be the key guy, and it was Hampton, yet he went above and beyond what he did the previous year, and his average per carry was the same, touchdowns were the same. So, if they feel that he's the guy, then certainly, if he's there at 20 and gets past the Cowboys, I'd be surprised if they passed him up."
Of course, it's not beyond the realm of plausibility that Sean Payton and company might opt to indulge their fondness for a receiver or two, especially if the aim was to manipulate Hampton toward them at pick No. 20. Most of the work the Broncos' front office has put in this offseason has strongly pointed toward a tangible Super Bowl window opening up for them.
Therefore, the 2025 draft is crucial as the Broncos look to make a bonafide push for a championship, but it's a run that they're not likely to make unless they can install a premier ball carrier behind Nix.
It means that absolutely nothing should be taken off the table during the draft, and even dipping into the running back class on Days 2 and 3 is not off-limits. Boiling it down, if the Broncos want Hampton above all else, a willingness to pay the price comes with the territory.
