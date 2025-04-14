Most Mocked Prospect in PFF Simulator Could Predict Broncos' Future
By now, the most plugged-in fans have become familiar with the top prospects commonly mocked by media members to the Denver Broncos at pick 20. But which prospect has been mocked to the Broncos more than any other at the fan level?
Pro Football Focus' Bradley Locker provided the answer on Monday. Based on the fan-ran PFF Mock Draft Simulator, it's North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton.
"Hampton is one of the class’ most physically gifted running backs with his combination of size, explosiveness and lower-body strength," Locker wrote. "He can be a productive slasher type of runner behind zone schemes, but his overall vision could make him a boom-or-bust producer, depending on his offensive line."
It just so happens that the Broncos have one of the top offensive lines in football. A back like Hampton could be plugged in behind this starting five to devastating success.
It's curious that Hampton isn't widely viewed as a possible 'joker' running back for Sean Payton. It's true that Hampton didn't showcase much in the receiving department at UNC, but he wasn't asked to.
Hampton was given the full load of carrying UNC's offense on his shoulders after quarterback Drake Maye was drafted by the New England Patriots, and he more than delivered. Hampton rushed for 1,660 yards and 15 touchdowns without Maye this past season, with opponents keying on him as essentially the only guy to stop.
And yet, Hampton still produced. This bodes well for his NFL outlook.
The Broncos are on a quest to add dynamic running back talent in this draft. This is a prerequisite to ensuring Bo Nix has everything he needs to succeed in 2025.
Broncos GM George Paton all but guaranteed he'd come out of this draft with a running back. But we don't know in which round the Broncos will take a swing. If they want Hampton, it will have to be Round 1.
“It’s a strong class. There are different flavors throughout the draft," Paton said on March 31. "I think you can get a good back in the second round up and all the way to the sixth round. That’s how it is."
The Broncos would be wise to act as if they have zero running backs currently on the roster and restock the position accordingly. Also, due to the great job Paton has done of building this very talented and balanced roster, the Broncos can afford a luxury expenditure or two in the draft (double-dipping at running back).
"There’s just so many of them. The first and second down power back, you have the change of pace, you have the third down and you have the three down," Paton said. "[There are] not as many three-down backs, but it’s a good class. We’ll get a [running] back in this draft.”
There's a reason fans have mocked Hampton so often to the Broncos. He'd be a great fit and is the only other sure-fire first-rounder (if there is such a thing) in the running back class behind Boise State's Ashton Jeanty.
