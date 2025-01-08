Broncos' Surtain, Mims Selected to NFLPA All-Pro Team
Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II and wide receiver/return specialist Marvin Mims were named to the third-annual NFL Players Association All-Pro team, the NFLPA announced Wednesday.
The award — voted on by NFL players only — is unrelated to the Associated Press All-Pro team selections, which will be revealed later this week.
Surtain was recently voted to his third straight Pro Bowl after pacing the Broncos in interceptions and grading out as Pro Football Focus' highest-rated corner. The betting favorite to win NFL Defensive Player of the Year, he also leads the league in fewest yards allowed, fewest yards allowed per coverage snap, and lowest target rate in coverage, according to Next Gen Stats.
Mims earned his second consecutive Pro Bowl distinction after topping the NFL in average punt return yards (15.7) while quietly blossoming into Denver's No. 2 WR, finishing the regular season with 39 catches for 503 yards and six touchdowns — two of which came in the club's playoff-clinching victory over the Chiefs last Sunday.
“I'm feeling great, probably the best I've felt in my whole career," Mims said following the game. "You know, just going into playoffs, hitting that stride, I want to continue it and just have high hopes.”
