The @Broncos have faced 5 AFC #ProBowlGames pass catchers: Flowers, Jeudy, Chase, Kelce & Bowers.



Via @NextGenStats:



vs. @PatSurtainll: 92 routes, 16 tgts., 6 rec., 56 yds., 0 TDs, 2 INTs (8.3 rtg.)



vs. all others: 155 routes, 52 tgts., 38 rec., 606 yds., 5 TDs (143.6 rtg.)